Loneliness In The Elderly May Be Manifesting As Diabetes, According To California Researchers

There is a peculiar kind of suffering that we have grown used to ignoring. It does not arrive with the drama of sirens or the rupture of flesh, but creeps in through unreturned calls, empty living rooms, forgotten birthdays. It is loneliness, now recognized not only as a crisis of the soul, but as a clinical risk to the body.

In the latest study, Dr. Samiya Khan and her team from the Keck School of Medicine at USC (University of Southern California) in the US have brought to light a deeply troubling reality: older adults who are socially isolated have a significantly higher risk of developing diabetes and poorer blood sugar control.

This finding (though rooted in data and statistical modelling) touches on a human aspect. The data was drawn from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2003 to 2008—a representative sample of 3,833 adults aged 60 to 84, reflecting the lives of nearly 38 million Americans. Within these numbers lies an uncomfortable truth:

Socially isolated older adults were 34% more likely to develop diabetes and 75% more likely to struggle with glycemic control than their connected counterparts.

Much of modern medicine has focused on what can be measured—the chemical imbalances, the blood sugar spikes, the weight on a scale. But what if the root causes of some diseases lie not in the laboratory but in the living room? In the absence of love? In the lack of purposeful conversation or affectionate touch?

Dr. Khan's research offers a kind of validation to what many geriatric psychiatrists, spiritual counselors, and theologians have long intuited... that human connection is not optional, but essential. That loneliness, especially among older adults, can be not only a psychological burden, but a biological hazard. Social isolation is now being called a critical social determinant of health, a phrase that might sound coldly bureaucratic but is, in fact, revolutionary in its implications.

The findings are especially urgent in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which robbed millions of older adults of their social lifelines. What began as physical distancing became emotional abandonment. And for many, that emotional void translated into blood sugar spikes, insulin resistance, and an overall decline in health. The irony is bitter: in protecting them from a virus, we may have exposed them to another form of slow-motion illness: disconnection.

However, if social isolation is a cause of disease, then connection becomes a form of medicine. A grandchild’s regular phone call, a weekly book club, a walk with a neighbour... these acts, though simple, may carry more healing power than we have ever imagined.

“These findings underscore the importance of social connections for the wellbeing of older adults,” Dr. Khan said. “Physicians should recognize social isolation as a potential risk factor among elderly patients for both diabetes and high blood sugar.”

We must ask hard questions: Do our healthcare systems screen for loneliness with the same diligence as they screen for cholesterol? Do we build neighbourhoods, retirement homes, and digital tools that foster connection or breed detachment? Are we training doctors to treat the body and to notice the despair in their elderly patients’ eyes?