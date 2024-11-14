Does Diabetes Impact Fertility In Men And Women? Here's All You Need To Know

There are severe implications of diabetes in one's overall health. However, according to Dr. Neha Tripathi, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Delhi reveals that diabetes can affect fertility by undermining reproductive health in both men and women. "The main reason for difficulties in implantation and pregnancy is the hormonal imbalance that is seen due to diabetes. This condition takes a toll on the reproductive organs, and impacts sperm, eggs, and embryos, leading to DNA deletions and genetic mutations," says Dr. Tripathi.

A gradually progressing condition, diabetes subtly deteriorates overall health while also hindering fertility. Understanding the impact of diabetes on female and male fertility to initiate prompt management is equally crucial as it is to manage the ailment. Dr. Tripathi shares some points to understand how diabetes can affect fertility in men and women over the years.

Diabetes and female fertility:

Diabetes is among several factors that can affect a woman's ability to conceive. Various conditions, including autoimmune disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), complications from poorly managed diabetes, and other chronic health issues, can lead to decreased fertility. Both being underweight and overweight may also play a role in reduced fertility rates. "For natural conception, it is crucial to maintain stable blood sugar levels," she says.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Another type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy is known as gestational diabetes mellitus. "This condition typically resolves after childbirth. While many women with diabetes can become pregnant without issues, it may sometimes pose challenges. In later stages of pregnancy, elevated blood sugar can lead to intrauterine growth retardation (low birth weight) and even stillbirths," says the doctor. However, women with diabetes can conceive successfully with the help of a fertility consultant.

Diabetes and male fertility:

In men, Dr Tripathi says, Type 2 diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction (ED) causing fertility issues. "ED is known as impotence which is difficulty getting and keeping an erection in men. Diabetes can negatively affect male fertility through various mechanisms, such as reduced sperm quality, abnormal or malformed sperm, and retrograde ejaculation. Men with diabetes are at a higher risk of having DNA damage in their sperm," explains the doctor.

Representational Image (Freepik)

She further adds that diabetes and infertility often present unique challenges for those seeking to conceive. Managing blood sugar levels is also a key factor in optimizing fertility. "A balanced diet rich in whole foods with regular physical activity can influence insulin sensitivity by enhancing fertility outcomes. Mindfulness practices such as yoga or meditation not only reduce stress but also boost overall well-being, creating an enriched environment for potential pregnancy. It is also essential to maintain an optimum weight and quit smoking and alcohol," recommends Dr. Tripathi.

Treatments for infertility

Representational Images (Freepik)

For those with diabetes and infertility, Dr. Tripathi says, interventions such as medications or assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI) enhance the likelihood of achieving a successful pregnancy. "Medications can assist women facing ovulation challenges and support men dealing with erectile dysfunction. Hormonal treatments can address hormonal imbalances or conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). For women, hormonal therapy may be recommended to regulate their menstrual cycles and stimulate ovulation, thereby improving the chances of conception. Sperm extraction might be needed for some men with diabetes, and employing intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) during IVF could also assist," says the doctor.