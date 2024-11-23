Why Dehydration Is Dangerous For Diabetic Patients? Cautions And Preventions

Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluid than it takes in, making it difficult for the body to function properly. For people with diabetes, this is particularly dangerous because they are at a higher risk of dehydration. India had over 121 million diabetics in 2021, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research study. "Staying hydrated is especially important for diabetic patients as it helps maintain normal body temperature, regulate fluid balance, act as a channel to carry nutrients and waste products, and act as a lubricant and shock absorber," says Dr. Abdul Majid Khan, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Olive Hospital, Hyderabad. "Dehydration in persons with diabetes can lead to various complications, including kidney problems," adds Dr. Khan.

How diabetes affects fluid balance

Diabetes affects how the body’s hormones regulate thirst and fluid balance. However, in diabetics, these hormones do not function properly, making it harder for the body to maintain a healthy fluid balance. Additionally, Dr. Khan says high blood sugar levels can lead to increased urination, which further contributes to dehydration.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Why electrolytes are important

A study published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) mentioned that patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are prone to dehydration and electrolyte abnormalities. It emphasised the importance of fluids that contain electrolytes and optimal energy content to effectively address dehydration. "Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium play a vital role in maintaining fluid balance and supporting the proper functioning of muscles and nerves. When fluids are lost, these electrolytes also need to be maintained for overall health," warns Dr. Khan.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Replacing fluid loss in Diabetics

Diabetics often lose fluids through excessive sweating or frequent urination, which makes it crucial to replace lost water and electrolytes. Water alone may not be enough — electrolyte-rich drinks are a better solution because they help replenish not only fluids but also some vital electrolytes. "Ready-to-drink (RTD) electrolyte solutions are a convenient option to maintain hydration with certain options available with low sugar, which is especially important for people with diabetes."

Signs of dehydration

It's important for diabetics to know the signs of dehydration. Early symptoms include thirst, dry mouth, dark urine, dizziness, and fatigue. "If dehydration becomes severe, it can lead to confusion, sunken eyes, and an increased heart rate. Severe dehydration can be life-threatening if not addressed quickly. Recognizing these signs and taking action early can prevent serious complications," suggests the doctor.

Tips to stay hydrated

Drink fluids, but only water consumption may not be enough. Stay hydrated by drinking adequate water or caffeine-free beverages with low sugar contents and adequate electrolytes. Avoid alcohol consumption as alcohol can be dehydrating. Dr. Khan recommends Ready to serve electrolyte drinks which "can be preferred in non-diarrheal dehydration as they have known quantities of electrolytes and energy ingredients."

Representational Image (Freepik)

Managing heat-related issues

People with diabetes are more vulnerable to heat-related problems. It's important to avoid activities in extreme heat and be mindful of signs of overheating, like dizziness, muscle cramps, or excessive sweating. "If any of these symptoms occur, it’s crucial to move to a cooler place, drink plenty of fluids, and seek medical help if needed. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency," suggests Dr. Khan.

Precautions during exercise

Exercise is good for managing diabetes, but it’s important to be mindful of the temperature and environment. Exercising in a cool place or during cooler times of the day can help prevent dehydration. It would be advisable to stay hydrated preferably with ready to serve electrolytes or other options as available.

Monitoring blood sugar and hydration

Keeping an eye on blood sugar levels is essential for diabetics, especially when it comes to hydration. Blood sugar levels can change based on hydration status, and dehydration can cause fluctuations. "Diabetics should aim to check their blood sugar at least four times a day, especially during hot weather or after intense activity."

Disclaimer:

Dehydration refers to mild to moderate non-diarrheal dehydration only. The information provided in this article are scientific facts only and not a substitute for any professional advice. Please consult a doctor / nutritionist for more information on effective hydration during diabetes.