Dengue Cases On The Rise In Rajasthan's Kota; 178 Cases Reported So Far

Kota (Rajasthan): Dengue cases are on an alarming rise in Rajasthan's Kota with the virus believed to be the cause of death of a nursing student in the district, officials said.

So far 178 cases of dengue have been reported in the district as per officials.



JK Lon Hospital Relies On Mosquito Nets

In the division's largest maternal and child hospital, JK Lon, the threat of mosquitoes can be gauged from the fact that patients have to be protected with mosquito nets. Mosquito nets have been installed on many beds to protect newborns and infants from dengue with three to four newborns kept in one bed with a mosquito net as per officials.

Beds fitted with mosquito nets at Kota hospital in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)



178 Dengue, 160 scrub typhus cases so far

Kota's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Jagdish Soni said that so far there are 178 ELISA positive cases of dengue in Kota, out of which eight have been reported in the last 24 hours. Similarly, four cases of chikungunya have been reported so far, he said adding most of them are from Kunhadi and Sakatpur areas. Likewise, 160 cases of scrub typhus have been reported so far, out of which five cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, Soni said.



Nursing Student's death linked to Dengue

The death of a 19-year-old student studying at the ANM Training Center located in the MBS hospital campus of Kota on 26 September is being linked to dengue. She had tested dengue positive on the 23rd. When her health deteriorated, her family first admitted her to Etawah and then to the new hospital of Kota Medical College where she died after being admitted for a few hours.

Dr Ashutosh Sharma, superintendent of the new hospital of the medical college, said that on September 26, around 4:00 pm, a girl was referred from Etawah.

Kota's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Jagdish Soni said that an investigation is being conducted into the girl's death.