ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Witnessing Spike In Dengue Cases, Second Death In National Capital

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Delhi witnessing a spike in Dengue cases. The number of patients is gradually increasing after the monsoon. A 32-year-old man died of Dengue at Safdurjung Hospital and 15 confirmed cases have been identified. Earlier, another patient died at Loknayak Hospital due to Dengue.

Second Death Due To Dengue In Safdurjung hospital, Delhi
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Multiple patients have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital as Dengue cases began to rise in the national capital. "A 32-year-old patient from Bengal was admitted to the hospital with Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to his death due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome," informed Punam Dhanda, a spokesperson for the hospital. Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome are serious illnesses with very low chances of survival.

So far, there have been two reported deaths due to Dengue

Over 15 confirmed cases and 13 suspicious cases have been identified at Safdarjung Hospital in the last 24 hours. In all, 74 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and there have been two reported deaths, one in this hospital and another in Loknayak Hospital since July 1.

The Municipal Corporation was responsible for releasing the data of confirmed Dengue cases weekly. However, for a long time, the Municipal Corporation has not released the final report on the number of patients, who died of Dengue, despite the increasing number of Dengue cases and two deaths caused by Dengue.

Read More

  1. ICMR, Panacea Biotec Initiate 1st Dengue Vaccine Phase-3 Clinical Trial In India
  2. Dengue Cases On Rise in Hyderabad, Over 600 Cases Reported So Far

New Delhi: Multiple patients have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital as Dengue cases began to rise in the national capital. "A 32-year-old patient from Bengal was admitted to the hospital with Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to his death due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome," informed Punam Dhanda, a spokesperson for the hospital. Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome are serious illnesses with very low chances of survival.

So far, there have been two reported deaths due to Dengue

Over 15 confirmed cases and 13 suspicious cases have been identified at Safdarjung Hospital in the last 24 hours. In all, 74 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and there have been two reported deaths, one in this hospital and another in Loknayak Hospital since July 1.

The Municipal Corporation was responsible for releasing the data of confirmed Dengue cases weekly. However, for a long time, the Municipal Corporation has not released the final report on the number of patients, who died of Dengue, despite the increasing number of Dengue cases and two deaths caused by Dengue.

Read More

  1. ICMR, Panacea Biotec Initiate 1st Dengue Vaccine Phase-3 Clinical Trial In India
  2. Dengue Cases On Rise in Hyderabad, Over 600 Cases Reported So Far

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DENGUE CASES IN DELHIDENGUE ALERTRISING DENGUE CASES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.