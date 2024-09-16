Delhi Witnessing Spike In Dengue Cases, Second Death In National Capital

New Delhi: Multiple patients have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital as Dengue cases began to rise in the national capital. "A 32-year-old patient from Bengal was admitted to the hospital with Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to his death due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome," informed Punam Dhanda, a spokesperson for the hospital. Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome are serious illnesses with very low chances of survival.
So far, there have been two reported deaths due to Dengue
Over 15 confirmed cases and 13 suspicious cases have been identified at Safdarjung Hospital in the last 24 hours. In all, 74 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and there have been two reported deaths, one in this hospital and another in Loknayak Hospital since July 1.
The Municipal Corporation was responsible for releasing the data of confirmed Dengue cases weekly. However, for a long time, the Municipal Corporation has not released the final report on the number of patients, who died of Dengue, despite the increasing number of Dengue cases and two deaths caused by Dengue.
Read More