Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel To Look Into Enhancement Of Retirement Age For Doctors

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

The decision to form a committee to examine enhancing the retirement age for doctors received the prior approval of the Delhi lieutenant governor. The department issued an order stating that, following the directions issued by the high court, a committee has been constituted to look into the enhancement of the age of superannuation of doctors between 65 and 70 years.

The Delhi government's health department said Wednesday it has issued an order to form a committee to examine the aspect of enhancing the retirement age for doctors.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Delhi government's health department said Wednesday it has issued an order to form a committee to examine the aspect of enhancing the retirement age for doctors.

The decision to form this committee has received the prior approval of the lieutenant governor of Delhi, it said. The department issued an order stating that in view of the directions issued by the high court, a committee has been constituted to look into the matter of enhancement of the age of superannuation of doctors under it from 65 years to 70 years.

The committee led by the principal secretary of services comprises the health and family welfare secretary, the director of the Directorate General of Health Services, the dean of Maulana Azad Medical College and the MD of Lok Nayak Hospital among others, according to the order.

