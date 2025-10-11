ETV Bharat / health

Deepika Padukone Becomes India’s First Mental Health Ambassador

She also thanked the government for recognising the importance of mental health, saying, “Led by our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and the work we’ve done at The Live Love Laugh Foundation over the past decade, I’ve seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India.”

The announcement of actress Deepika Padukone's appointment as our nation's first mental health ambassador was made on World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10. Deepika shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health. In her caption, she wrote, “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.”

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the partnership aims to raise awareness about mental health and make it a normal part of everyday conversation. “Our collaboration with Deepika Padukone will help spread greater awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise conversations around them, and emphasise mental health as a vital part of public health,” he said.

Deepika, who has been open about her personal experience with depression, has been one of India’s most prominent voices on mental health. In 2015, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) to help people understand and address mental health issues.

Over the past 10 years, the foundation has supported more than 21,900 people with mental illness and their caregivers through its Rural Community Mental Health Program, which operates across 15 districts in eight states. It has also led several nationwide awareness campaigns such as “Dobara Poocho”, “#NotAshamed”, “You Are Not Alone” (for adolescents), and the “Doctors Program” for general practitioners. Recently, TLLLF also launched a corporate mental health and well-being initiative, expanding its reach to workplaces across India.

Deepika said she is looking forward to working with the Ministry to strengthen India’s mental health framework. “I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri J.P. Nadda and the Ministry to help build a mentally healthier India,” she added.