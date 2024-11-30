ETV Bharat / health

Debunking 10 Popular Myths On The Eve Of World AIDS Day 2024

Knowledge is our most powerful tool in erasing stigma against AIDS ( Freepik )

As we observe World AIDS Day on December 1, it’s essential to reflect on how misinformation fuels stigma and creates barriers for individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Myths about the disease not only perpetuate discrimination but also discourage people from seeking testing, treatment, and support.

The ETV Bharat Health team asked a panel of medical experts to debunk the most common misconceptions about HIV/AIDS and replace them with accurate, science-backed information.

Myth 1: HIV Spreads Through Casual Contact Like Hugging Or Sharing Utensils

Fact: “HIV cannot be transmitted through touching, hugging, or sharing utensils with an HIV-positive person,” explains Dr. Lipika Parulekar, General Physician at Lilavati Hospital. The virus spreads only through specific bodily fluids like blood, semen, vaginal fluids and breast milk. It cannot survive outside the human body for long, making casual contact completely safe.

Says Dr. Raman Gaikwad, Infectious Diseases Physician, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Deccan Gymkhana in Pune: “Misconceptions like this contribute to the social isolation of HIV-positive individuals. Accurate education is crucial to combating such stigma.”

Myth 2: HIV Can Be Contracted Through Mosquito Bites

Fact: HIV cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites or any other insect. “The virus cannot survive or replicate inside mosquitoes, and their bites do not involve the exchange of blood,” explains Dr. Ram Murti Sharma, Medical Superintendent at Sharda Hospital. This persistent myth has no scientific basis and should be dispelled.

Myth 3: HIV Only Affects Certain Groups, Like Queer Individuals Or Drug Users

Fact: HIV is not limited to any specific demographic. “The virus can infect anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, lifestyle or socioeconomic background,” says Dr. Gaikwad. “Every individual has the responsibility to educate themselves about transmission to reduce risks, irrespective of their community or identity.”

This myth not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also neglects the reality that HIV transmission can occur in diverse contexts, including unprotected heterosexual intercourse, sharing needles, or mother-to-child transmission.

Myth 4: Condoms Are Ineffective Against HIV

Fact: Condoms are highly effective when used correctly. “Studies show that consistent and proper condom use can reduce the risk of HIV transmission by as much as 85%,” states Dr. Gaikwad. However, improper use diminishes their effectiveness. Educating individuals on the correct usage of condoms is vital for HIV prevention.

Myth 5: HIV Can Be Cured With Traditional Medicine Or Home Remedies