Dark Chocolate Day: Know The Delightful Health Benefits Of This Sweet Treat And How Much You Can Eat

Chocolates are everyone's favorite. However, most people think of chocolates as unhealthy food that could damage their teeth, can cause obesity, and of course, can make them diabetic. Chocolate has numerous health benefits when eaten in control. If you love chocolates then it is best to have some dark chocolates. Dark chocolate is by far the healthiest form of the treat, containing the less sugar and, because of its cocoa content, higher levels of substances that protect the body's cells. And to commemorate this delightful treat, February 1 is celebrated as dark chocolate day. Made from the seed of the cocoa tree, dark chocolate is one of the most enjoyed chocolates worldwide.

History of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate history goes back at least 3,000 years. Early on, dark chocolate was the only form of chocolate available. It was developed around 1900 B.C. as a beverage in what is now Central and South America. Later the Mayans and the Aztecs made bitter dark chocolate beverages for ceremonial and medicinal purposes. The Spanish brought chocolate back to Europe and added cane sugar or honey to the formula to sweeten it. It wasn't until 1689 that milk was added to traditional dark chocolate drinks by Hans Sloan in Jamaica, making the first milk chocolate. During the 20th century, mass distribution greatly increased the popularity of milk chocolate, and in the late 20th century, dark chocolate regained popularity due to its health benefits.

Health benefits of dark chocolate

Research has shown that consuming just one small square of dark chocolate per day can have significant health benefits. Here are some of the health benefits.

Protects your heart: Several studies have shown that dark chocolate may guard against heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease. Dark chocolate has anti-inflammatory effects as well as properties that help prevent blood clots and lower blood pressure.

Reduce your risk of diabetes: The flavanols in cocoa are thought to increase insulin sensitivity, which over the long run might reduce the risk of diabetes.

Lower blood pressure: One review study found that eating dark chocolate helps reduce blood pressure, though in small amounts. Other research found that it improved blood vessel flexibility and function and possibly prevents arteriosclerosis, which is stiffness in your arteries caused from buildup of plaque and fats.

Dark chocolate nutrition: Dark chocolate contains a little fiber along with minerals, including magnesium, zinc, iron, phosphorus, and copper among others.

Nutrients per serving: One-quarter cup of dark chocolate, about 1.5 ounces or 2 large squares, contains: 220 calories, 2 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 18 grams of sugar, 3 milligrams of cholesterol, and l.9 milligrams of sodium.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Health risks of consuming dark-chocolate in access:

While dark chocolate is safe and has several health benefits, eating it in access can be harmful. Like they say, moderation is the key. Chocolate contains high amount of sugar, fat, and calories, hence it is advisable to enjoy it in moderation.

The American Heart Association recommends that you consume no more than 25-36 grams of added sugar per day, depending on your gender and size. Some dark chocolate bars contain lead and cadmium. A Consumer Reports study of several brands found that 23 of the 28 bars tested had levels of lead and cadmium higher than the safe maximum daily dose These heavy metals can cause health problems, ranging from stomach irritation to developmental delays, in children and adults.

A list of some of the best chocolate brans that are popular world over:

Cadbury

Chocolove

Hershey's

Lindt Excellence 90% Cocoa Bar 100g

Theo Chocolate

Amul

Alter Eco

Dark Chocolate Bar

It's okay to eat dark chocolate every day, as long as you are consuming it in moderation. Remember, a small amount of dark chocolate each day can have significant health benefits, but overindulging can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Celebrate this day by treating yourself with a piece of dark chocolate bar and relish each bite.