Consulting AI For Your Heart? Proceed With Caution

Today, a machine listens to our heart before we do. Apps can record an ECG, algorithms can score your risk, and chatbots can tell you if your chest pain is “probably gas.” We are tempted to believe this is wisdom. But wisdom is not born of speed, nor of convenience. Wisdom comes from patience, experience, and the recognition of our limits. The problem is not that artificial intelligence is incapable of helping us. The problem is that we are too ready to surrender our discernment to it.

Stories That Should Trouble Us

Dr. Manoj AG, Consultant Physician on Practo recounts the recent case of a middle-aged man who faithfully used an AI-powered ECG app. Each time he pressed record, the verdict was comforting: normal. He believed the app more than he believed his own unease. Weeks later, when palpitations forced him into a hospital, doctors discovered atrial fibrillation (a rhythm disorder that multiplies stroke risk if untreated). The “normal” readings had not been normal at all. They had been mistakes, clothed in authority.

He tells of another case: an AI-driven symptom checker dismissed chest discomfort as “non-urgent indigestion.” The patient was, in reality, having a heart attack. Imagine trusting a voice that tells you you are fine when you are not. Imagine the betrayal not by the machine, but by our own willingness to entrust our lives to it.

The human mind craves clarity. When in doubt, we long for a voice that says: This is what it is. This is what you should do. For centuries, that voice has been the doctor's: fallible, yes, but trained, seasoned, accountable. Now, technology tempts us with another voice. Faster. Cheaper. Always available. But speed is not the same as truth. And convenience is not the same as care.