Consulting AI For Your Heart? Proceed With Caution
AI chatbots and tools can raise awareness, but they can also offer false reassurance or incite needless panic.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST
Today, a machine listens to our heart before we do. Apps can record an ECG, algorithms can score your risk, and chatbots can tell you if your chest pain is “probably gas.” We are tempted to believe this is wisdom. But wisdom is not born of speed, nor of convenience. Wisdom comes from patience, experience, and the recognition of our limits. The problem is not that artificial intelligence is incapable of helping us. The problem is that we are too ready to surrender our discernment to it.
Stories That Should Trouble Us
Dr. Manoj AG, Consultant Physician on Practo recounts the recent case of a middle-aged man who faithfully used an AI-powered ECG app. Each time he pressed record, the verdict was comforting: normal. He believed the app more than he believed his own unease. Weeks later, when palpitations forced him into a hospital, doctors discovered atrial fibrillation (a rhythm disorder that multiplies stroke risk if untreated). The “normal” readings had not been normal at all. They had been mistakes, clothed in authority.
He tells of another case: an AI-driven symptom checker dismissed chest discomfort as “non-urgent indigestion.” The patient was, in reality, having a heart attack. Imagine trusting a voice that tells you you are fine when you are not. Imagine the betrayal not by the machine, but by our own willingness to entrust our lives to it.
The human mind craves clarity. When in doubt, we long for a voice that says: This is what it is. This is what you should do. For centuries, that voice has been the doctor's: fallible, yes, but trained, seasoned, accountable. Now, technology tempts us with another voice. Faster. Cheaper. Always available. But speed is not the same as truth. And convenience is not the same as care.
Dr. Manoj AG warns: “The right approach is to view AI as an assistant, not a replacement. AI can improve efficiency, reduce reporting delays, and flag abnormalities for review, but the final decision must always rest with a qualified physician.”
Dangers Of Self-Diagnosis
There is another temptation, subtler but no less dangerous: self-diagnosis. With a phone in hand and an app to consult, patients may skip the doctor altogether. AI tools can raise awareness, but they can also offer false reassurance or incite needless panic. Both outcomes are harmful. Both distract from the discipline of careful evaluation.
As Dr. Manoj says, “For patient safety, AI must undergo rigorous validation, operate under strict regulatory oversight, and always be used under professional supervision.” Illness reminds us of our vulnerability. In that vulnerable state, the appeal of artificial certainty is strong. But to entrust your heart to a line of code is to abdicate responsibility.
No app, however sophisticated, will sit with you, look you in the eye, and weigh your story with compassion. No algorithm will feel the subtle tremor in your pulse or notice the fear behind your words.
AI may someday surpass human skill in pattern recognition. But it will never replace the wisdom of relationship. A patient comes to a physician not only for answers, but for presence... for the assurance that another human being carries the burden of uncertainty with them.
What Is The Solution?
The path of growth is rarely the path of shortcuts. The mature approach to AI in medicine is not blind rejection, nor blind acceptance, but disciplined partnership. Use the tool, yes. Let it reduce reporting delays, highlight anomalies, and increase awareness. But let it remain in its rightful place: a servant, not a master. The voice that guides your choices must ultimately be a physician’s, grounded not only in data but in judgement, accountability, and care. In the end, the question is not whether AI will transform healthcare.
