Dancing Might Be the Best Stress-Relief Strategy You’ve Been Ignoring

In the tradition of science proving things that most people already knew but ignored, a new study has officially confirmed that dancing is not just for people who are good at weddings. Researchers from the University of Surrey, Radboud University, University of Roehampton, and the University of Southern Denmark have discovered that dancing is basically a cheat code for stress management, resilience, and well-being. In other words, shaking your limbs in a semi-coordinated manner can trick your brain into thinking life is actually pretty great!

The research, published in Psychology of Sport & Exercise, brings together psychology, neurobiology, and socio-cultural perspectives to investigate the magical powers of dance. It concluded that movement, music, and social interaction combine to form a superweapon against stress.

Dr. Jonathan Skinner, an expert in the Anthropology of Events, said:

“It’s fascinating to see how something as enjoyable as dance can have profound effects on our mental health.”

The researchers took their investigation seriously, gathering data from multiple studies that examined how dance affects stress levels. This included analyzing the impact of music, rhythm, and social interaction. The results were clear: moving to music reduces anxiety, lowers stress hormones, and improves heart rate and blood pressure. In other words, it’s cheaper than therapy and has fewer side effects than prescription medication.

Dr. Skinner doubled down on his enthusiasm, saying:

“In a time when mental health is more critical than ever, our findings advocate for the integration of dance into community health initiatives.”

So, maybe instead of scrolling through social media and doomspiralling, people should try dancing around their living rooms for a few minutes. If you want to be happier, healthier, and less stressed, you might want to stop standing awkwardly at parties and actually start moving.

Source:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1469029225000226