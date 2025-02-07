Can Surgery Improve Survival For One Of The Deadliest Cancers In Women?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in women, with over 313,000 new cases diagnosed globally in 2020. It is also the eighth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, causing more than 200,000 deaths each year. Early detection is key to improving survival rates, but since there is no routine screening test for ovarian cancer, raising awareness about its symptoms and risks is crucial.
What Is Ovarian Cancer?
Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone.
It often goes undetected in the early stages because symptoms (such as bloating, stomach pain, and changes in appetite) can be vague or mistaken for common digestive issues. By the time it is diagnosed, the cancer has often spread, making it harder to treat.
Treatment Options
Ovarian cancer treatment depends on the stage, type, and overall health of the patient. A combination of the following treatments is often used to improve survival rates.
- Chemotherapy: Often used after surgery to kill remaining cancer cells, chemotherapy involves medicines, which can be given intravenously or directly into the abdomen.
- Targeted Therapy: Medications like PARP inhibitors specifically target cancer cell vulnerabilities, often used for patients with BRCA gene mutations.
- Hormone Therapy: Used mainly for slow-growing ovarian cancers.
- Radiation Therapy: Though less common, radiation may be used to target specific areas of cancer spread.
- Immunotherapy: A newer approach that boosts the body’s immune system to fight cancer, still under research but showing promise in some cases.
- Surgery: The first-line treatment involves removing the tumour. This may include removing one or both ovaries, the fallopian tubes, the uterus, and nearby lymph nodes if the cancer has spread.
“Cytoreductive surgery is proving to be a gamechanger in this regard,” says Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh, Director of Surgical Oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.
What is Cytoreductive Surgery?
Cytoreductive surgery is a procedure where surgeons remove all visible tumour tissue from the ovaries and surrounding areas. According to Dr. Deshmukh, “The goal is to achieve complete cytoreduction, as this significantly improves overall survival and progression-free survival.” In simpler terms, the more tumour tissue they can remove, the better the chances of living longer and staying cancer-free.
Which Patients Can Benefit?
Not every patient with ovarian cancer is a candidate for this surgery. Dr. Deshmukh says that several factors determine who can benefit the most:
- Patients diagnosed at earlier stages (Stage I or II) have a higher chance of successful surgery. The earlier the cancer is caught, the easier it is to remove completely.
- The size and spread of the tumour matter. If the cancer hasn’t spread too far and is in a location that’s easy to operate on, surgery is more likely to be successful.
- Some patients undergo chemotherapy before surgery to shrink the tumour. A good response to this “neoadjuvant chemotherapy” can make the surgery more effective and help doctors plan the next steps.
- Patients who are in good physical shape generally handle surgery and recovery better. If you’re strong enough to bounce back, you’re more likely to benefit.
- Younger patients tend to tolerate aggressive surgeries and chemotherapy better, leading to improved outcomes.
- If you don’t have serious health issues like heart, kidney, or liver disease, you’re a better candidate for this extensive surgery.
- High-grade serous carcinoma, the most common type of ovarian cancer, often responds well to cytoreductive surgery.
- CA125 levels (a protein often elevated in ovarian cancer) can give clues about the extent of the disease. A decline in CA125 after chemotherapy suggests a better surgical outcome.
Understanding these factors helps doctors identify which patients are most likely to benefit from cytoreductive surgery. For those who qualify, the procedure can significantly improve survival rates and quality of life. As Dr. Deshmukh puts it, “Achieving complete cytoreduction is a critical step in the fight against ovarian cancer.”
References:
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)