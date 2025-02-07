ETV Bharat / health

Can Surgery Improve Survival For One Of The Deadliest Cancers In Women?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in women, with over 313,000 new cases diagnosed globally in 2020. It is also the eighth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, causing more than 200,000 deaths each year. Early detection is key to improving survival rates, but since there is no routine screening test for ovarian cancer, raising awareness about its symptoms and risks is crucial.

What Is Ovarian Cancer?

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs that produce eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone.

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in women (Freepik)

It often goes undetected in the early stages because symptoms (such as bloating, stomach pain, and changes in appetite) can be vague or mistaken for common digestive issues. By the time it is diagnosed, the cancer has often spread, making it harder to treat.

Treatment Options

Ovarian cancer treatment depends on the stage, type, and overall health of the patient. A combination of the following treatments is often used to improve survival rates.