What Is CVT, The Life-Threatening Condition 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Battled During Pregnancy?

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot shared a harrowing experience from her fourth pregnancy today. In her eighth month, the 'Wonder Woman' star began suffering from excruciating headaches that left her bedridden. After weeks of discomfort, an MRI revealed a life-threatening condition: a massive blood clot in her brain. The diagnosis was Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT), a rare but serious condition that can have devastating consequences if left untreated.

Gadot was rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, where she underwent emergency surgery while delivering her daughter Ori. Reflecting on the experience on social media, she described it as one of the most challenging periods of her life, underscoring the importance of listening to your body and seeking timely medical care.

What Is Cerebral Venous Thrombosis?

Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses, which are responsible for draining blood from the brain. When these sinuses are blocked, blood cannot flow out properly, leading to increased pressure within the brain. This can result in swelling, haemorrhage, and even permanent brain damage in severe cases.

While CVT is rare, it’s not insignificant: It affects 5 out of 1 million people annually in the general population. Among pregnant and postpartum women, the risk rises to 10-12 out of 1 million annually. Mortality rates for untreated CVT can be as high as 10%.

“I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women over 30 years of age are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it," Gadot wrote on Instagram in a bid to spread awareness about CVT.

Symptoms of CVT

The symptoms of CVT can vary widely depending on the location and severity of the clot, but common warning signs include:

Severe headaches: Often described as the worst headache of the patient’s life.

Vision problems: Blurred or double vision, or even temporary blindness.

Seizures: These can be one of the first indications of a clot.

Stroke-like symptoms: Weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, or confusion.

In some cases, CVT may present subtly, making it difficult to diagnose without imaging tests like an MRI or CT scan.

Pregnancy Increases Risk Of CVT

Pregnancy is often called a “hypercoagulable state,” meaning that the body’s blood clotting mechanism is naturally heightened to prevent excessive bleeding during childbirth. While this is a protective mechanism, it also increases the risk of clot formation.

According to studies, CVT accounts for 0.5–1% of all strokes. During pregnancy and the postpartum period, this risk is significantly increased. The likelihood of developing CVT is highest in the last trimester and the weeks following delivery, particularly in women who have other risk factors such as:

A history of blood clotting disorders.

Dehydration.

Prolonged bed rest or immobility.

Severe preeclampsia or infections.

Neurologist Dr. Ashish Gosar from Mumbai says “Hormonal changes and increased blood volume during pregnancy make women particularly vulnerable to clot formation. When combined with lifestyle factors like stress and physical inactivity, the risks can compound.”

The Gut-Brain Connection and CVT

Emerging research shows a link between gut health and neurological conditions like CVT. Food additives and preservatives, common in modern diets, can disrupt gut microbiota and contribute to systemic inflammation, a known risk factor for clot formation. While this was not the direct cause of Gadot’s condition, it underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced diet to support overall health.

Gal Gadot’s decision to seek medical care after persistent headaches saved her life and her baby’s. Though headaches are common during pregnancy, they can sometimes signal a more serious underlying condition.

Listening To Your Body Is Critical

Pregnancy is a time of many physical changes, and it’s easy to dismiss symptoms like headaches or fatigue as part of the process. However, as Gadot’s experience shows, it’s essential to pay attention to persistent or unusual symptoms and advocate for yourself when something doesn’t feel right. “Pain, discomfort or even subtle changes often carry a deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” Gadot wrote.

Dr. Gosar advises, “Never ignore a severe headache, especially if it’s accompanied by vision changes or other neurological symptoms. Early detection and treatment are key to preventing complications.”

Gadot wrote in her awareness post: “In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

“We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning “my light,” wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, LA) and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery.”

How To Reduce Your Risk Of CVT

While not all cases of CVT can be prevented, adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce your risk:

Stay Hydrated: Dehydration increases the risk of clot formation.

Maintain A Balanced Diet: Focus on nutrient-rich, whole foods and avoid excessive salt or processed foods.

Stay Active: Regular exercise improves circulation and reduces the risk of blood clots.

Monitor Your Health: Regular check-ups during pregnancy can help identify potential issues early.

Gadot’s story sheds light on the importance of listening to our bodies, seeking timely medical care, and raising awareness about conditions like CVT. “If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she concluded.

Let Gadot’s journey inspire us to pay closer attention to our well-being because sometimes, our bodies are speaking to us, we just need to listen.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

