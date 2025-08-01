ETV Bharat / health

World’s Rarest Blood Group Discovered In India, Find Out What Is CRIB And What Makes It Such A Big Medical Breakthrough

Here’s something straight out of a biohacker’s medical diary: A 38-year-old woman in Kolar (in the state of Karnataka) went in for a routine heart surgery. Everything looked normal on paper: blood group O+, healthy enough for surgery. But her blood didn’t match with any of the 20 donor units available, not even those from close family members. Her sample reacted with every single one. In medical terms, it was “pan-reactive” (a red flag in transfusion medicine).

That moment kicked off a 10-month global medical investigation that culminated in the discovery of a new blood group, now officially named CRIB.

What Does CRIB Mean?

CRIB stands for Cromer India Bangalore:

CR = Cromer (a rare blood group system)

IB = India, Bengaluru (where the discovery was made)

The sample was sent to the International Blood Group Reference Laboratory (IBGRL) in the UK. After nearly a year of molecular analysis, the scientists cracked the code: the woman carried a never-before-seen antigen, now a part of the Cromer system. The official announcement happened in Milan in June 2025, at the 35th Congress of the International Society of Blood Transfusion.

What Is The Cromer Blood Group?

The Cromer system is one of many blood group classifications beyond the common ABO and Rh types. It’s based on markers (called antigens) found on a protein called Decay-Accelerating Factor (DAF) on red blood cells. These markers are usually harmless... until a mismatch during transfusion triggers a potentially fatal immune response.

CRIB is a new Cromer antigen. It didn’t fit anywhere in the known catalogue. This is like discovering a new chemical element; only it lives in your bloodstream.

Why Is This Discovery So Important?