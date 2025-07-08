ETV Bharat / health

What Is That Curious Crackling Sound Coming From Your Knees? Find Out What It's Called And The Nine Most Likely Suspects Behind It

One morning, you wake up, swing your legs over the bed, and before your foot even touches the floor... there's a crack. Not a branch snapping, that’s your knee. You take a few steps, and there it is again: pop, snap, creak. If your knees are producing more sound effects than a 90s video game, congratulations: you may have met your lifelong companion: Crepitus.

It sounds like a small, spiteful Roman god but in reality, crepitus is the name for those curious crackling, popping, and grinding sounds you hear when your joints (most commonly your knees) move about. Now, in your 20s, this may seem like a party trick. But by your 30s or 40s, it can feel less like a curiosity and more like a dire warning from the creaky joints of doom. Is it arthritis? Is your body slowly becoming a percussion instrument? Or are you just “ageing normally”?

What Is Crepitus?

Crepitus is the clinical term for joint sounds that resemble anything from rice crispies in milk to an ancient door. These sounds may arise from:

Gas bubbles in your joint fluid

Ligaments flicking over bony ridges,

Or bones scraping together, like tectonic plates on a bad date.

It can affect more than just knees. Shoulders, wrists, hips, your back, and even your sternum can join this awkward symphony. But knees remain the main culprits, likely because they do so much of the heavy lifting and, they have an inherently poor design.

Why Now? I’m Only 35

You’re not old yet. You still remember your Spotify password. But somewhere along the way (possibly when you started sitting more and moving less) your joints began keeping secrets from you. Younger adults are increasingly experiencing crepitus for several reasons:

Sedentary lifestyles – Sitting at your desk all day isn’t just bad for your back. It also means your knees miss out on regular lubrication through movement. Imagine trying to open a door that hasn’t been oiled in years. Now imagine that door is inside your leg.