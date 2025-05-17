Is the COVID-19 Pandemic Truly Over? A 2025 Reality Check

In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no longer a global public health emergency. However, this declaration did not signify the end of the virus itself. Recent reports indicate a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong and Singapore. Health authorities have observed increased hospitalizations and a rise in virus detection in sewage water, signaling widespread community transmission. This uptick is attributed to waning immunity and the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, notably JN.1, leading to symptoms such as cough, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, brain fog, and conjunctivitis.

What This Means for India

As of now, India has not reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. However, the situation in neighbouring countries shows the virus's persistent nature. Health experts call for continued vigilance. Stay updated with vaccinations, practice good hygiene, and monitor for symptoms.

Vaccine Updates

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) continues to closely monitor the genetic and antigenic evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination, and the performance of COVID-19 vaccines against circulating variants. Based on these evaluations, WHO advises vaccine manufacturers and regulatory authorities on the implications for future updates to COVID-19 vaccine antigen composition.

In April 2024, the TAG-CO-VAC recommended the use of a monovalent JN.1 lineage vaccine antigen as one approach to induce enhanced neutralizing antibody responses to JN.1 and its descendent lineages. In December 2024, the TAG-CO-VAC advised retaining the use of a monovalent JN.1 lineage vaccine antigen. Multiple manufacturers (using mRNA, recombinant protein-based, and adenovirus-vectored platforms) have updated COVID-19 vaccine antigen composition to monovalent JN.1 lineage formulations (JN.1 or KP.2). Several of these vaccines have been approved for use by regulatory authorities and introduced into vaccination programmes in some countries during the second half of 2024. Previous statements from the TAG-CO-VAC can be found on the WHO website.

The TAG-CO-VAC reconvened on 6-7 May, 2025 to review the genetic and antigenic evolution of SARS-CoV-2; immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or COVID-19 vaccination; the performance of currently approved vaccines against circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants; and the implications for COVID-19 vaccine antigen composition.

The EMA's (European Medicines Agency) Emergency Task Force (ETF) has recommended updating COVID-19 vaccines to target the new SARS-CoV-2 variant LP.8.1 for the 2025/2026 vaccination campaign. LP.8.1 differs from the JN.1 family targeted by previous updated vaccines and has now surpassed the JN.1 variant to become the most widely circulating variant worldwide. In making its recommendation, the ETF consulted with the World Health Organization (WHO), international partners and marketing authorisation holders for COVID-19 vaccines.

The ETF also considered a wide range of data, including data on the evolution of the virus and data from animal studies on the effects of candidate vaccines targeting LP.8.1. The evidence indicates that targeting LP.8.1 will help maintain the effectiveness of the vaccines as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. Vaccines targeting JN.1 or KP.2 strains could still be considered for the vaccination campaigns in 2025 until updated LP.8.1 vaccines become available.

Stay Vigilant

While the global emergency status has been lifted, COVID-19 remains an active health concern. The virus's ability to mutate and cause new waves of infections means there is a need for ongoing public health measures and individual precautions. Staying informed and proactive is key to navigating this next phase of the pandemic.

