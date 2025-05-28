COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

We all thought that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was over and life returned to normalcy. Little did the world know that it will have several variants floating in the air and hitting back at humans. A new COVID-19 subvariant, NB.1.8.1, has emerged as a significant concern due to its high transmissibility and rapid global spread. The virus was first identified in China and now has been detected in multiple countries, including USA and Australia.

What is NB.1.8.1?

NB.1.8.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron lineage of SARS-CoV-2. As of now it doesn't appear to cause severe illness compared to previous variants. However, its increases transmissibility has led to surge in COVID-19 cases in India as well. According to Dr Amit Gwande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai, symptoms associated with NB.1.8.1 are broadly similar to those seen in earlier strains of the virus. "The variant doesn't lead to more severe illness, it has a growth advantage which can make it spread more easily but symptoms are pretty much the same as other variants," says Dr Gawande.

Symptoms of NB.1.8.1

The symptoms associated with NB.1.8.1 are similar to those of other Omicron subvariants and include:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

"These symptoms are generally mild, but those with underlying health conditions should remain vigilant," suggests Dr Gawande.

Spread Across the World

After being detected in China, NB.1.8.1 has been reported in several US states. In Hong Kong, the variant has increased COVID-related emergency room visits and hospitalisations in over a year. 8 Severe cases have been reported and 30 deaths have been confirmed, primarily among the elderly.

Back home in India, there are no confirmed reports of NB.1.8.1 cases. However, health officials are monitoring the situation closely. In Rajasthan, the health department has not issues new guidelines but advised the public to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with underlying health condition. So far 15 cases have been reported in Rajasthan and two fatalities have been recorded.

Health authorities have recommended guidelines to mitigate the spread of NB.1.8.1 and other COVID-19 variants (Representational Image) (ETV Bharat)

In Telangana, although the official COVID-19 case count remains low, private hospitals have observed a rise in patients with mild flue-like symptoms. "Symptoms could be related to the early arrival of the monsoon rather than COVID-19," says Dr Gawande and suggests to be vigilent. The presence of the JN.1 virus strain is being evaluated.

Precautions

Health authorities have recommended the following guidelines to mitigate the spread of NB.1.8.1 and other COVID-19 variants.

Masking: Wear masks in crowded and public places

Wear masks in crowded and public places Hand Hygiene: Regularly wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Regularly wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Respiratory Etiquette: Cover nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing and coughing.

Cover nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing and coughing. Avoid Overcrowded Places: This is especially important for those with comorbidities and the elderly.

This is especially important for those with comorbidities and the elderly. Stay Home if Unwell: Limit personal contact if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Limit personal contact if experiencing respiratory symptoms. Seek Medical Attention: Consult a doctor if experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing.

"This is not lethal variant but it's always better to take precautions and follow the guidelines. If the symptoms persists, it's important to consult a doctor," suggests Dr Gawande.