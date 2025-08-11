Corneal Blindness In Young Indians Is A Growing But Crisis That Could Be Prevented With These Steps

Corneal blindness, once considered an “old person’s problem,” is now stealing the sight of young Indians in alarming numbers. Doctors across the country are seeing a growing wave of teenagers and young adults with this condition—often from causes that could have been avoided. At a recent meeting of the Indian Society of Cornea and Kerato-Refractive Surgeons in New Delhi, experts revealed that India sees 20,000 to 25,000 new cases of corneal blindness every year, and the number is rising. Says Prof. Rajesh Sinha from AIIMS, New Delhi, “Young people are losing their vision due to entirely preventable reasons.”

What Is Corneal Blindness

Think of your eye like a camera. The cornea is that transparent cover right in front, protecting everything inside and helping focus the picture. It’s the clear, dome-shaped layer that sits over the coloured part of your eye (the iris). The cornea works with your eye’s lens to make sure light reaches the retina so you can see your friend’s face, your phone screen, or the cricket ball coming your way.

Now imagine this “cover” gets scratched, scarred, or turns cloudy. Maybe because you got hurt in a bike accident, or a small infection went unchecked, or you tried some random home remedy you saw on WhatsApp. Once the cornea is damaged, light can’t pass through properly, and vision gets blurred. In the worst cases, it can lead to complete blindness. This is what doctors call corneal blindness. It’s the fourth biggest reason for blindness in the world. In India alone, nearly 8% of blindness cases are because of corneal damage.

For years, people thought this was something that happened to the elderly. Not anymore. Now, doctors are seeing it in people under 30... college students, young professionals, even teenagers. The reasons? They’re all over the place. Sports injuries. Road accidents. Construction work without protective glasses. Infections like keratitis, often because someone rubbed their eyes with dirty hands. Some still believe in “old remedies” like putting honey or ginger juice in the eye. Others buy steroid eye drops without even talking to a doctor. In rural areas, Vitamin A deficiency is still common. Some are just born with corneal problems.

If you think this is bad in cities, rural India is a different story. There, many people don’t have easy access to an eye specialist. If something happens to the eye, they might wait it out or try home remedies. By the time they finally go to a hospital, the damage is often permanent.

What Is the Solution?

Doctors say we need a “pyramid” system to fix this. The pyramid starts with trained workers going from house to house. They check people's eyes with simple tools and catch problems early on. Above the broadest layer are satellite centres that can treat infections, do small surgeries, and run lab tests to confirm what’s wrong. At the top of the pyramid are the big hospitals where specialists handle complex surgeries, train new doctors, and research better treatments.

For severe damage, a corneal transplant (replacing the damaged cornea with a donor cornea) is the only cure. But there’s a shortage. India needs around 100,000 corneal transplants every year, but donations fall far short. Globally, there’s only one donated cornea for every 70 people who need one. Without more donors, thousands will remain on waiting lists, with some losing vision permanently.

Experts stress that the way forward is clear: promote eye safety in schools, sports, and workplaces; ban harmful home remedies and spread awareness about their dangers; train healthcare workers to spot early symptoms; run eye donation campaigns; and improve specialist care in rural areas.

Corneal blindness is no longer just an “old person’s disease.” It’s affecting young Indians at an unprecedented rate, but most cases are preventable.

Sources: