What Is Cordyceps Sinensis, and Why Are Health Enthusiasts Raving About This Strange-Looking Mushroom Found in the Himalayas?

It may not look like much, but Cordyceps sinensis is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about superfoods around the world. This peculiar mushroom is often called the 'Himalayan Viagra' because it is found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas. Some also refer to it as 'caterpillar fungus' because of the way it looks. Cordyceps sinensis been used in traditional Tibetan and Chinese medicine for centuries, but in the last few years, it has found its way into protein powders, capsules, coffee mixes, and even energy drinks.

What Is Cordyceps Sinensis?

Cordyceps sinensis is a parasitic fungus that grows on the larvae of certain caterpillars. Sounds odd, right? It sprouts out of the caterpillar’s body and is hand-harvested from meadows above 3,800 meters. It's rare, which makes it extremely expensive, but also quite powerful according to ancient and modern users. The mushroom has long been used to improve energy, stamina, sexual function, and even immunity. And now, it's showing up in everything from herbal tonics to gym supplements.

Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

The spike in popularity is mainly because of its natural performance-boosting abilities. Athletes are increasingly turning to Cordyceps to help improve oxygen use and endurance. In fact, several sports studies have shown that people who take Cordyceps report improved aerobic capacity (that’s your body's ability to use oxygen efficiently). This makes it a favourite not just among gym-goers, but also among people looking to beat fatigue or improve focus.

According to the book Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects, Cordyceps sinensis is believed to:

Boost stamina and energy levels Improve lung function and oxygen usage Support immune health Regulate blood sugar levels Enhance libido and sexual performance Possibly slow ageing due to its antioxidant content

A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods even suggest that it may have anti-inflammatory and anti-tumour properties, though these findings need more large-scale clinical research.

Is It Safe?

Cordyceps is generally considered safe in moderate doses, especially the cultivated versions (like Cordyceps militaris, which are more commonly used in supplements). However, people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on immune-suppressing medication should speak to a doctor before taking it. Also, because natural Cordyceps is extremely rare and costly, many of the supplements you’ll see on shelves use lab-grown versions, which are still beneficial but not exactly the same.

Where Can You Find It?

Cordyceps-infused coffee (Getty Images)

In India, Cordyceps is still considered a luxury wellness item. It’s available in capsules and powdered extracts, mostly sold by Ayurvedic brands and wellness stores. Prices can range from ₹1,000 for basic supplements to over ₹10 lakh per kilo for wild-harvested Cordyceps. Yes, you read that right... it's more expensive than gold by weight. Cordyceps militaris is a cultivated, vegan-friendly version that has become the more accessible option, popping up in products ranging from mushroom coffee to immunity boosters.

Cordyceps sinensis may be having a “superfood moment,” but it’s important to remember that it’s not a magic pill. It works best when combined with good sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet. If you’re curious, it’s worth trying the cultivated supplements just make sure you buy from a trusted source, and always read the label for ingredients and dosage.

