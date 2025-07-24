The Untapped Potential Of Continuous Glucose Monitors In Preventive Health, Going Beyond Diabetes

By now, we’ve seen it play out countless times. A person walks into a clinic with a “mild” issue: fatigue, erratic weight, maybe a bit of brain fog. The lab reports, though, show nothing alarming. Blood sugar? Normal. HbA1c? Within limits. And yet, months or years later, that same person returns with full-blown Type 2 diabetes, PCOS, or cardiac concerns. The signs were there, but hidden in plain sight. That’s where continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) come in.

CGM = Metabolic GPS

For decades, CGMs have been the trusty sidekick of diabetics, offering real-time readings of blood glucose levels via sensors worn on the body. But something bigger is afoot. Like early GPS evolving from niche navigation to everyday maps in our pockets, CGMs are now breaking out of their original sandbox. In the context of India (with its carb-heavy cuisine and escalating lifestyle disorders) CGMs are poised to become our metabolic GPS.

Neeraj Katare, founder of Tracky CGM, sees this shift happening in real time. “When CGMs first launched in India, they were almost entirely medical devices; tools for those already diagnosed with diabetes. But now? People are using them to understand their body, not just manage disease,” he says.

Maternal Health Tool

It’s not just health-tech founders who are tuning in.

Continous glucose monitors can be a crucial tool for maternal health (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Yuvakshi Juneja, Senior Consultant at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital in Delhi, points to CGMs as a crucial tool for maternal health. “During pregnancy, especially in women with gestational diabetes or those at risk, CGMs offer an unparalleled level of control and foresight. They help doctors fine-tune care in real time, which can significantly reduce risks like macrosomia or neonatal hypoglycemia,” she says.

Let’s zoom out a bit. India is facing a silent health tsunami. According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), nearly 77 million Indians are living with diabetes, with millions more teetering on the edge. A large portion of them don’t even know it. HbA1c, the gold-standard test for average blood sugar, is… well, average. It doesn’t account for those dangerous glucose surges right after meals.

Personal Health Detectives

This is where CGMs play the role of health detectives, tracking glucose levels every few minutes, 24/7. Instead of a one-time snapshot, they give you a full film reel of your metabolism... showing exactly how that plate of poha, that lazy Sunday nap, or that after-dinner stroll impacts your body.

CGMs can be used as real-time scoreboards of how your lifestyle affects your body (ETV Bharat)

“It’s not unusual for someone with ‘normal’ HbA1c to experience massive glucose spikes after eating,” Katare notes. “These aren’t just benign fluctuations. Over time, they lay the groundwork for inflammation, insulin resistance, and chronic disease.” With health-conscious people tracking their steps, sleep, and heartbeats, glucose data remains the final frontier. Not just because it’s hard to measure but because until recently, we didn’t realize why it mattered so much. “Metabolic health is the gateway to everything,” says Katare. “Sleep, stress, recovery, even mood — they’re all interlinked with how our body handles glucose.”

In that sense, CGMs are not merely glucose monitors. They are biofeedback engines — real-time scoreboards of how your lifestyle affects your body. When paired with other smart devices that track heart rate variability (HRV), stress, and sleep, CGMs become part of a larger ecosystem that, for once, plays preventive medicine in surround sound. The feedback loop is immediate and personal. One bite of dessert, one chart spike. One 15-minute walk, one flattening curve. This intimacy with your data turns health into a game not just of restriction, but of curiosity. What happens if I skip rice for millet? What if I meditate after lunch? What if I have dinner at 7 pm instead of 9 pm?

What's Missing?

The elephant in the room is accessibility. CGMs are still relatively expensive and, in India, not widely prescribed for people without diabetes. For the technology to truly go mainstream, it must follow the trajectory of smartphones — starting premium, but gradually becoming ubiquitous. There's also a need for better education. CGMs generate streams of data, but interpreting them requires context. “Without guidance, it’s easy to panic over a single spike,” says Dr. Juneja. “That’s where clinicians, coaches, and AI can step in; to make sense of patterns, not just numbers.”

The science is still catching up to the use cases. Much like wearables started as step counters before becoming tools for heart health and sleep tracking, CGMs are now being explored for their role in conditions like PCOS, anxiety, and even cognitive function. What’s clear, however, is that the days of waiting for sickness to strike before taking action are numbered.

Sources:

https://journals.lww.com/ijo/fulltext/2021/11000/epidemiology_of_type_2_diabetes_in_india.6.aspx

https://ijbnpa.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12966-024-01622-6