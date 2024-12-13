ETV Bharat / health

Constipation Awareness Month 2024: What Causes Constipation In The Elderly And How To Treat It

Constipation can lead to serious health complications for people over 80 ( Freepik )

Constipation is a common but often overlooked health issue, particularly among senior citizens. Defined as passing fewer than three stools a week, constipation affects physical health and overall quality of life. Understanding the causes, warning signs, and management strategies is key to improving bowel health and promoting well-being among those over 80 years old.

Constipation Awareness Month observed every December aims to educate people about the causes, risks, and treatments for this common but often under-discussed condition. For senior citizens, constipation is not just an uncomfortable inconvenience but can lead to serious health complications like piles, fissures, or even intestinal blockages.

Why Does Constipation Occur In The Elderly?

Ageing brings about changes in the body that can contribute to constipation, including:

Weakened Muscle Tone: Dr. Shubham Jain, Gastroenterologist at Apollo Spectra, explains, “As people age, the muscles that control bowel movements lose tone, leading to slower digestion and difficulty in passing stools.”

Decreased Physical Activity: Mobility issues or chronic illnesses often result in less physical activity, slowing digestion and bowel movements.

Dietary Changes: Many elderly individuals consume diets low in fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion.

Medications And Stress: Certain medications and stress can also trigger abdominal distress and constipation.

Hydration Issues: Inadequate fluid intake can lead to dry, hard stools, making bowel movements more difficult.

Warning Signs of Constipation

Dr. Jain highlights the warning signs of constipation in the elderly:

Hard, dry stools

Fewer than two stools a week

Straining during bowel movements

A feeling of incomplete evacuation or blocked rectum

If constipation is accompanied by loss of appetite, weight loss, or blood in the stool, it’s crucial to consult a gastroenterologist promptly.

How To Manage And Treat Constipation In Octogenarians