Constipation Awareness Month 2024: What Causes Constipation In The Elderly And How To Treat It

Constipation is a common but often overlooked health issue, particularly among senior citizens. Defined as passing fewer than three stools a week, constipation affects physical health and overall quality of life. Understanding the causes, warning signs, and management strategies is key to improving bowel health and promoting well-being among those over 80 years old.
Constipation Awareness Month observed every December aims to educate people about the causes, risks, and treatments for this common but often under-discussed condition. For senior citizens, constipation is not just an uncomfortable inconvenience but can lead to serious health complications like piles, fissures, or even intestinal blockages.
Why Does Constipation Occur In The Elderly?
Ageing brings about changes in the body that can contribute to constipation, including:
Weakened Muscle Tone: Dr. Shubham Jain, Gastroenterologist at Apollo Spectra, explains, “As people age, the muscles that control bowel movements lose tone, leading to slower digestion and difficulty in passing stools.”
Decreased Physical Activity: Mobility issues or chronic illnesses often result in less physical activity, slowing digestion and bowel movements.
Dietary Changes: Many elderly individuals consume diets low in fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion.
Medications And Stress: Certain medications and stress can also trigger abdominal distress and constipation.
Hydration Issues: Inadequate fluid intake can lead to dry, hard stools, making bowel movements more difficult.
Warning Signs of Constipation
Dr. Jain highlights the warning signs of constipation in the elderly:
- Hard, dry stools
- Fewer than two stools a week
- Straining during bowel movements
- A feeling of incomplete evacuation or blocked rectum
If constipation is accompanied by loss of appetite, weight loss, or blood in the stool, it’s crucial to consult a gastroenterologist promptly.
How To Manage And Treat Constipation In Octogenarians
Dr. Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai suggests holistic management strategies to alleviate constipation.
1. Prioritize a Fibre-Rich Diet
“Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in daily meals. Fibre improves digestion and promotes regular bowel movements,” says Dr. Ingle. Avoid processed and junk foods, which can worsen constipation.
2. Stay Hydrated
Adequate fluid intake softens stools and eases their passage. Seniors should aim for at least 6–8 glasses of water daily.
3. Encourage Physical Activity
Regular exercise stimulates the digestive system. Even light activities like walking or stretching can improve bowel function. “Short walks can stimulate bowel function and help to ease constipation,” says Dr. Jain.
4. Create A Structured Routine
Encourage seniors to maintain a regular schedule for bowel movements. This helps establish a predictable pattern for the digestive system.
5. Limit Caffeinated and Processed Foods
Reduce the intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, as they can dehydrate the body. Minimize consumption of processed foods, which lack essential nutrients and fibre.
When To Seek Medical Help
Chronic constipation or symptoms like blood in stools, significant weight loss, or ongoing abdominal discomfort require immediate medical attention. “If problems persist and are associated with alarm features, one should visit a gastroenterologist,” advises Dr. Ingle.
By paying attention to the warning signs and implementing these lifestyle changes, seniors can alleviate constipation and enjoy better quality of life. Early intervention and guidance from healthcare professionals can also prevent complications, ensuring that this manageable condition does not compromise overall health.
