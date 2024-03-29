Connecting Type 2 Diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease: Study Says Uncontrolled Sugar Affects the Brain

Hyderabad: It's a known fact that Diabetes can cause damage to organs, including the brain. While for a long time, researchers have been talking about links of diabetes to the degeneration of cognitive functions, mostly dementia, now studies are painting a grimmer picture.

New and emerging research shows links between early onset of type 2 diabetes and risk of Alzheimer's disease. The earlier you get diabetes, the more likely you will get Alzheimer's as you age. Some studies have shown around 81% of people living with Alzheimer’s disease also have type 2 diabetes.

Initial findings of a study linking diabetes and Alzheimer's disease by Texas A&M University and presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology showed a protein in the gut can be responsible.

The researchers examined the link using mice in their experiments. The findings are yet to be published and peer-reviewed.

The scientists reported that eating a high-protein diet suppresses a protein called jak3. Inflammation was seen in mice without this protein, The inflammation first starts in the intestines, moves to liver and finally to the brain-developing the symptoms of Alzheimer's in the later stage. The researchers however say controlled diabetes, a good and healthy diet, and lifestyle changes can bring down the risk.

The Science Behind It

Doctors say it's simply too much sugar remaining in the blood. "Degeneration of organs is a hallmark of diabetes. Since Diabetes is known to affect all organs in the body it also affects the brain,'' said Dr Anoop Misra, Diabetologist and Chairman Fortis CDOC.

According to Dr Mishra when diabetes is not controlled, too much sugar remains in the blood and over time affects all other organs including the brain. "Firstly diabetes is known to clog small blood vessels so the supply of blood to the brain is hampered. When it happens over a period of time, some parts of the brain are also affected,'' he added.

What is also interesting is the risk of dementia corresponded with the diagnosis of diabetes – the younger the age of developing diabetes, the higher the risk of developing dementia. "This has a clear explanation, if the brain is exposed to sugar for more years the damage will be more. So in people who have developed diabetes at a younger age, the risk of Alzheimer's or developing dementia is more''.

So when blood sugar levels are outside of normal range, it can damage nerves and blood vessels in the brain, causing problems like impaired memory, mood swings, weight gain, and hormonal changes.

Experts say High blood sugar has been linked to higher levels of protein pieces called beta-amyloid. When these clump together, they get stuck between the nerve cells in your brain and block signals. Nerve cells that can't talk to each other are a main trait of Alzheimer's.

Treating Type 2 Diabetes

The key here is diabetes care and maintaining normal sugar levels. The goal of treatment for type 2 diabetes is to prevent it from causing other health problems.

Medicine and Insulin Therapy

Diet and Exercise- Healthy diet and regular exercise are important.

Monitoring- Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels.

Self-care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A good support system from family and doctors to manage any physical or emotional challenges.

Diabetic Diet Care