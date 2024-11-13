Why Community-Acquired Pneumonia Is So Common In India And How to Protect Yourself

Did you know that India accounts for a whopping 23% of CAP cases worldwide? As we reflect on World Pneumonia Day which was observed on November 12, the ETV Health team explores why it affects certain groups in our nation a lot more, and what can be done about it.
What Is Community-Acquired Pneumonia?
Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a type of lung infection that people contract outside hospital settings, unlike other types of pneumonia, which are typically acquired in healthcare facilities. CAP can hit anyone, but it especially impacts vulnerable groups like young children, seniors, and those with weaker immune systems.
According to Dr Tanvi Bhatt, pulmonologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Streptococcus pneumoniae is one of the main bacteria responsible for CAP in India. However, it’s not just about the bacteria.” Dr Bhatt goes on to add that several other factors make CAP particularly widespread in India.
Many people in India, especially those from lower-income groups, don’t get enough nutrition, which weakens their immune system. Malnourished children, seniors and people with chronic illnesses are more likely to catch infections like CAP because their bodies can’t fight bacteria and viruses effectively.
Air pollution is a huge problem in India, especially in big cities and it’s directly linked to respiratory illnesses. Dr Bhatt points out that exposure to pollutants like dust, smoke, and particles in the air makes the lungs more vulnerable to infections like pneumonia. In fact, people who are constantly exposed to polluted air are at a higher risk of developing CAP and other lung-related issues.
In densely populated cities and communities, the chances of infections spreading are high. When you live in close quarters, bacteria and viruses have an easier time spreading from person to person, making CAP even more common.
Early Symptoms of CAP
The symptoms of CAP can sometimes feel like other respiratory infections, which can make it tricky to identify right away. But there are a few red flags:
- Persistent Cough: A cough with phlegm that just won’t go away is one of the most common signs.
- Fever and Chills: These often accompany pneumonia, along with a feeling of general weakness.
- Difficulty Breathing: CAP can make it hard to breathe, unlike milder respiratory infections.
- Chest Pain: Unlike a simple cold or flu, pneumonia often causes pain in the chest, especially when breathing or coughing.
Dr. Bhatt recommends, “Consult a doctor to confirm a diagnosis, especially if you notice more severe symptoms. Tests like chest X-rays and blood tests can help detect pneumonia and guide treatment.”
How Is CAP Treated?
Thankfully, CAP is treatable, especially when caught early. Dr. Bhatt explains the typical treatment protocols:
Antibiotics for Bacterial CAP: Most cases of CAP are bacterial, so antibiotics are usually prescribed. It’s important to finish the full course to prevent resistance.
Antivirals for Viral CAP: When CAP is caused by a virus, doctors may prescribe antiviral medications, depending on the type of virus involved.
Hospitalization and Oxygen Support: In severe cases, especially for people with preexisting conditions, hospitalization may be required. Oxygen support and IV antibiotics can help manage severe symptoms and improve breathing.
Timely treatment is key to avoiding complications. “Proper diagnosis and timely treatment can greatly improve the prognosis and prevent the infection from worsening,” says Dr Bhatt.
Simple Steps You Can Take To Prevent Cap
Prevention is always better than cure, and there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of CAP:
- Vaccines for pneumonia and the flu can lower your chances of getting CAP. These vaccines are especially recommended for children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems.
- Washing your hands frequently helps prevent infections from spreading. Carrying a hand sanitizer is also a good idea, especially in crowded public places.
- Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, and proteins can keep your immune system strong and ready to fight infections.
- Smoking damages the lungs and increases the risk of respiratory infections, so quitting can significantly lower your chances of developing CAP.
- Try to limit exposure to polluted air whenever possible. On days with high pollution levels, wearing a mask and using an air purifier at home can help protect your lungs.
CAP is a serious public health issue in India, and awareness can make a big difference. As we understand more about CAP and learn how to spot its symptoms early, we can reduce its impact and help more people stay healthy.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.