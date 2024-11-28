ETV Bharat / health

Most Common Running Injuries And How To Prevent Them, Expert Tips for Pain-Free Runs

Running, hailed as one of the simplest and most effective exercises, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the last few years. With over 2 million runners lacing up across India, the sport has captured hearts and minds. But while it promises cardiovascular fitness and mental clarity, distance running is not without its pitfalls.

As Dr. Sharmila S. Tulpule, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Founder of Orthobiologix Biotech, aptly points out, “Many runners get into the sport without adequate preparation, often unaware of the strain it can put on their bodies, especially as they age.” The result? A rising tide of injuries that can sideline even the most enthusiastic runners.

Here’s a look at the most common injuries in runners, their causes and how to tackle them effectively.

Injuries Runners Should Watch Out For

The repetitive impact running generates can wreak havoc on unprepared bodies. Some of the most common injuries include:

1. Runner's Knee (Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome)

Runner's knee (Freepik)

The bane of many runners, this condition stems from irritation in the soft tissues or lining of the knee. Dr. Alok Pandey, Consultant Knee and Hip Surgeon at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, explains, “It’s often caused by improper biomechanics or overuse.” Rest, ice therapy, and strengthening exercises for the quadriceps and hip muscles can alleviate symptoms and prevent recurrence. Think squats, leg lifts, and a good pair of supportive shoes.

2. Meniscus and Ligament Injuries

Excessive strain or sudden twists during a run can lead to injuries in the meniscus or ligaments. These injuries not only cause pain but also increase the risk of early-onset arthritis. Dr. Tulpule stresses the importance of consulting a specialist immediately if you experience persistent knee discomfort.

3. Shin Splints

This condition, marked by pain along the shinbone, is particularly common among novice runners who increase their mileage too quickly. Dr. Pandey advises a multi-pronged approach: “Take a break from high-impact activities, ice the area, wear compression socks, and strengthen your calf muscles.”

4. Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is characterised by sharp pain in the heel, and can transform a morning run into a test of endurance. It often results from tight calf muscles and unsupportive footwear. Stretching, proper arch support, and rest are key to recovery.

5. Achilles Tendinitis

Pain at the back of the heel is a hallmark of Achilles tendinitis, caused by repetitive stress on the tendon. Warm-up exercises and a gradual increase in running intensity can help prevent this injury.

6. Stress Fractures