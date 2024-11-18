ETV Bharat / health

5 Common Foot Problems and the Diseases They Could Signal

Your Feet Can Display Signs of Hidden Health Issues

When it comes to health, our body has its unique ways of signalling that something might be wrong. From changes in weight to unexpected skin conditions, these signs often prompt us to investigate further. But there’s one part of the body that frequently gets overlooked in health discussions: our feet.

The Foot-Health Connection

Dr. Manisha Kale, a physician at Arogyadham Ayurvedic Hospital in Mumbai, says, “Issues such as pain, burning, itching, swelling, nail discolouration or prominent veins in the feet can sometimes indicate larger systemic problems. These symptoms might be linked to conditions affecting the kidneys, heart, bones, nerves, or digestive system.” For individuals with diabetes, foot-related issues are especially significant, as they are often early indicators of the disease. Dr. Kale advises consulting a healthcare professional if you experience persistent foot problems like burning sensations, swelling, or nerve-related discomfort. “Timely diagnosis can help address underlying health concerns effectively,” she adds.

Common Foot Symptoms And What They Indicate

1. Swelling in the Feet: Persistent swelling in the feet might be a sign of heart, kidney, or liver problems.

2. Yellow or Blue Nails: Discoloured nails can indicate issues like lung disease or anaemia.

3. Burning or Itching Sensations: Excessive itching or burning in the feet may point to diabetes or nervous system disorders.

4. Thickened Nails: While thick nails are often a sign of fungal infections, they may also be linked to thyroid issues.

5. Sudden Unexplained Leg Pain: Pain in the legs without an apparent cause could result from arthritis or poor blood circulation.

Disease Prevention Tips

Dr. Kale provides some practical advice to help prevent foot-related issues and maintain overall health: