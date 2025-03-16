Colon Cancer Can Now Be Diagnosed With A Drop Of Blood: Experts

Hyderabad: Colon cancer can now be diagnosed with just a drop of blood.

The process to determine the cancer called liquid biopsy can be performed in hospitals in Hyderabad. At present, samples are being collected from patients and sent to the US for diagnosis. Reports are received from the US within two weeks. However, experts clarified that liquid biopsy can be conducted hospitals in Hyderabad at an international conference on colon cancer held at the Aret Institute of Oncology in Gachibowli on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by Apollo Cancer Institute Director Dr Vijayanand Reddy and Aret Hospital Chairman Dr Vijayender Reddy.

“Currently, colon cancers are diagnosed through colonoscopy and stool DNA. As part of the process, a colonoscope is inserted through the rectum and a portion of the tumor in the intestine is taken and biopsied. For those who do not like these types of tests, liquid biopsy can be used to diagnose bowel cancer in elderly patients. Blood tests can detect signs of cancerous tumors. Currently, as samples are sent to the US, each test costs up to Rs 2 lakh. But liquid biopsy costs a lot less. In the future, breast and other cancers can also be detected through blood tests", experts said at the conference.

Colon cancer is a growth of cells that begins in a part of the large intestine called the colon. The colon is the first and longest part of the large intestine. The large intestine is the last part of the digestive system. The digestive system breaks down food for the body to use. Colon cancer typically affects older adults, though it can happen at any age. It usually begins as small clumps of cells called polyps that form inside the colon. Polyps generally aren't cancerous, but some can turn into colon cancers over time.