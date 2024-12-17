Why Cold Weather Increases the Risk of Strokes and Seizures, And How To Prevent Them In Winter

There’s something uniquely unforgiving about winter. While it brings misty mornings and the romantic appeal of soft blankets, it also carries an invisible weight. It turns out, cold weather is a physiological minefield, especially for those at risk of strokes or seizures.

It is not just an abstract danger. Dr. Lomesh Bhirud, Neurologist and Neuro-Interventionalist, says, “The cold affects the way our bodies work. Cold weather can increase the risk of stroke and seizures due to several physiological and environmental factors.”

The Body’s Response To Cold

In cold temperatures, the body has one primal goal: to keep you warm. It does this by triggering vasoconstriction, the narrowing of blood vessels to conserve heat. “This vasoconstriction increases blood pressure and strains the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to strokes,” says Dr. Bhirud. Think of it like traffic on a freeway during rush hour. Narrowing the lanes (blood vessels) only makes the pressure (blood flow) rise.

High blood pressure is a known culprit behind strokes. When blood vessels constrict, it’s easier for clots or blockages to form, cutting off blood supply to the brain. That’s when trouble begins. A clot lodged in the wrong place can cause ischemic strokes, the most common kind. But the cold doesn’t stop there.

Close-up of ischemic stroke (Freepik)

Thicker Blood, Bigger Problems

Studies have shown that cold weather causes blood to become more viscous (essentially thicker and stickier). “Cold weather may cause blood to become more viscous, raising the risk of clot formation,” Dr. Bhirud says. These clots can travel through the bloodstream, clogging critical arteries and stopping oxygen from reaching the brain. The result: another pathway to a stroke.

If you imagine the brain as a command centre, a lack of blood flow is like pulling the plug on electricity; it disrupts everything. For those already vulnerable to stroke risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking, winter increases their susceptibility.

Seizures And The Cold

Seizures too have a complex relationship with cold weather. Dr. Bhirud notes, “Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can result in hypothermia, which disrupts the body’s normal functions, including brain activity regulation. This may trigger seizures, particularly in vulnerable persons.”

Cold conditions can heighten stress and anxiety (Freepik)

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Ever sensitive to change, the brain reacts poorly to these disruptions. Seizure triggers can include drops in body temperature, stress and even dehydration (factors far more likely during harsh winters).

And this is where another winter villain enters: stress.

Stress, Anxiety And The Brain

Cold weather doesn’t just challenge us physically. It can weigh us down emotionally. Winter months bring less sunshine, shorter days, and a natural decline in outdoor activity, all of which can contribute to stress and anxiety. As Dr. Bhirud explains, “Cold conditions can heighten stress and anxiety, leading to elevated blood pressure. In susceptible people, this can increase the potential for seizures.”

For people with neurological conditions or epilepsy, stress can tip the scales. A small physiological imbalance (whether through elevated blood pressure, lack of sleep, or emotional strain) can trigger a seizure, leaving vulnerable individuals more at risk than ever.

Why It's Crucial To Be Active In Winter

There’s also the less visible culprit of reduced physical activity. When temperatures drop, people naturally move less, opting to stay indoors. While this sounds harmless, sedentary habits during winter can cause weight gain, high blood pressure and worsening cholesterol levels.

“This tendency can contribute to conditions like hypertension and obesity, which are major risk factors for both stroke and seizures,” says Dr. Bhirud.

Staying active, even with small adjustments like indoor stretching or brisk walks during sunnier hours, can make a significant difference to overall heart and brain health.

How To Protect Yourself In Winter

The science may sound intimidating, but the solutions are practical. Recognizing the interplay between cold weather and our body’s response is the first step to staying safe.

Stay Warm: Layer up, wear insulated clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme cold.

Layer up, wear insulated clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme cold. Monitor Blood Pressure: Regularly check your levels, particularly if you have a history of heart issues.

Regularly check your levels, particularly if you have a history of heart issues. Stay Active: Engage in light indoor exercises like yoga or walking to maintain circulation.

Engage in light indoor exercises like yoga or walking to maintain circulation. Hydrate and Eat Well: Ensure adequate water intake and consume heart-healthy, nutrient-dense foods.

Ensure adequate water intake and consume heart-healthy, nutrient-dense foods. Manage Stress: Practice mindfulness, meditation, or relaxation techniques to lower stress levels.

Practice mindfulness, meditation, or relaxation techniques to lower stress levels. Know Your Symptoms: If you experience chest pain, numbness, slurred speech, or sudden confusion, seek medical attention immediately.

The brain is the most remarkable part of our body (capable of complex thought, emotion, and action), but also fragile in ways we often don’t consider. This winter, staying warm, active and informed isn’t just about comfort, it’s about survival. Sometimes, the smallest changes (like bundling up, walking a little more or managing stress) are the ones that save lives.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)