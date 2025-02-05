Are Ice Baths That Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh And Samantha Practice Good For Health?

If you are someone who follows social media, even for five minutes in a day, you would know, India's football star Sunil Chhetri recommending cold water bath. He says, "You won't die. I guarantee you". In this case he is right. No one dies of bathing with cold water, at lest in Indian winters. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Virat Kohli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, and Kristen Bell among many others have taken Ice 'holi' dip in ice water and have spoken about its benefits.
This increasingly popular trend is also backed by science. In a recent study by University of South Australia, researchers have found out the effects of cold-water immersion on health and wellbeing. The findings of the research note that cold-water immersion may lower stress, improve sleep quality, and boost quality of life.
To elaborate further, the lead researcher of the study, Tara Cain cleared that the cold water therapy has positive effects. It reduces stress for 12 hours and improves life quality, "however, the effects faded after three months."
What is cold-water immersion
As the name suggests, cold-water immersion involves immersing the body partially or fully in cold water, in temperatures typically ranging from 10-15 degrees Celsius. The exposure of the cold water should be above chest level and it should be for about 30 seconds. It includes cold showers, ice baths and cold plunges. Additionally, cold-water therapy also helps reduce inflammation, as many athletes say, though the study found otherwise.
The co-author of the study, Dr. Ben Singh explains that the immediate spike in inflammation is the body's reaction to the cold as a stressor. "It helps the body adapt and recover and is similar to how exercise causes muscle damage before making muscles stronger, which is why athletes use it despite the short-term increase," explains Sr. Singh.
Benefits of Ice-bath
Scientists agree that ice-bath has numerous health benefits. For instance, it reduced pain and swelling, especially after exercise and improves psychological well-being. It reduces inflammation, muscle damage and fatigue, helping recover faster. Research also shows that cold water immersion can improve circulatory system, which can help manage high blood pressure and diabetes.
Who should avoid it
Dr. Amit Gawande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai suggests that people with pre-existing health conditions should take extra care if participating in cold-water immersion. "The initial inflammation can have negative impact on their existing health condition."
While the trend has been popularised for a few years now, Dr. Gawande says, it is not necessary to follow the trends and what celebrities do without any guidance. "Athletes and celebrities practice things under supervision and guidance, if anyone wants to do it out of a fad, can face side effects. It is important to know what you are putting your body through and not just following a trend," says Dr. Gawande.
