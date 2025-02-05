ETV Bharat / health

Are Ice Baths That Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh And Samantha Practice Good For Health?

If you are someone who follows social media, even for five minutes in a day, you would know, India's football star Sunil Chhetri recommending cold water bath. He says, "You won't die. I guarantee you". In this case he is right. No one dies of bathing with cold water, at lest in Indian winters. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Virat Kohli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, and Kristen Bell among many others have taken Ice 'holi' dip in ice water and have spoken about its benefits.

This increasingly popular trend is also backed by science. In a recent study by University of South Australia, researchers have found out the effects of cold-water immersion on health and wellbeing. The findings of the research note that cold-water immersion may lower stress, improve sleep quality, and boost quality of life.

To elaborate further, the lead researcher of the study, Tara Cain cleared that the cold water therapy has positive effects. It reduces stress for 12 hours and improves life quality, "however, the effects faded after three months."

What is cold-water immersion

As the name suggests, cold-water immersion involves immersing the body partially or fully in cold water, in temperatures typically ranging from 10-15 degrees Celsius. The exposure of the cold water should be above chest level and it should be for about 30 seconds. It includes cold showers, ice baths and cold plunges. Additionally, cold-water therapy also helps reduce inflammation, as many athletes say, though the study found otherwise.

The co-author of the study, Dr. Ben Singh explains that the immediate spike in inflammation is the body's reaction to the cold as a stressor. "It helps the body adapt and recover and is similar to how exercise causes muscle damage before making muscles stronger, which is why athletes use it despite the short-term increase," explains Sr. Singh.