Coconut Water vs. Sugarcane Juice: Which is the Best Summer Drink for Hydration?

Both coconut water and sugarcane juice have amazing health benefits, but which one is the better choice for summer? Let’s take a closer look.

Sugarcane juice and coconut water
Sugarcane juice or coconut water, which one should you choose? (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

When the summer sun is at its peak, staying hydrated is essential for maintaining energy, preventing dehydration, and keeping the body cool. While water remains the best option, nature has provided two refreshing beverages that offer more than just hydration: coconut water and sugarcane juice.

Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice has been a popular summer drink in India for generations, known for its ability to provide an instant energy boost and cool the body.

Sugarcane juice seller
Sugarcane juice replenish lost electrolytes (Getty Images)
  • Instant Energy – Sugarcane juice is naturally rich in sugars, making it a quick and effective source of energy.
  • Electrolyte Power – It helps replenish lost electrolytes, making it beneficial for preventing dehydration and fatigue.
  • Rich in Antioxidants – Sugarcane juice contains polyphenols that help combat oxidative stress, promoting better skin health.
  • Supports Digestion – The dietary fibre and natural enzymes present in sugarcane juice aid digestion and help prevent acidity.

Who Should Drink It?

Sugarcane juice and sugarcane stumps
Sugarcane juice has dietary fibre and natural enzymes (Getty Images)

According to dietician and weight management expert Dr. Pratyaksh Bhardwaj, sugarcane juice is best consumed in moderation, around 3 to 4 times a week. However, it is not suitable for everyone. “Sugarcane juice contains high levels of natural sugar, which can cause blood sugar spikes. Those with diabetes should avoid it. Due to its high sugar and calorie content, regular consumption may contribute to weight gain and increased blood sugar levels. Those trying to lose weight should limit their intake,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

Sugarcane juice machine
Sugarcane juice contains polyphenols that help combat oxidative stress (Getty Images)

Coconut Water

Coconut water is often called nature’s sports drink because of its excellent hydrating properties and nutrient-rich profile.

Coconut water
Coconut water contains more potassium than most commercial sports drinks (Getty Images)
  • High in Potassium – Coconut water contains more potassium than most commercial sports drinks, helping maintain electrolyte balance and prevent muscle cramps.
  • Low in Calories – Unlike sugarcane juice, coconut water is naturally low in sugar and calories, making it ideal for weight management.
  • Aids Digestion – It helps flush out toxins and supports gut health.
  • Reduces Water Retention – It acts as a natural diuretic, helping to reduce bloating and excess water retention.

How Often Should You Drink It?

“Coconut water can be consumed daily, as it is low in sugar and provides essential minerals. However, excessive intake may lead to sodium imbalances, so drink it in moderation,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

Coconut water and shells
Coconut water can be consumed daily (Getty Images)

Which One Should You Choose?

FeatureSugarcane JuiceCoconut Water
Energy BoostYesMild Boost
HydrationYes, but in moderationExcellent for daily hydration
ElectrolytesYes, but high in sugarYes, balanced minerals
Suitable for Weight LossNo, high in sugarYes, low-calorie
Safe for DiabeticsNo, high sugar contentYes, low sugar
Daily Consumption3-4 times per weekSafe for daily use

Both sugarcane juice and coconut water are excellent natural summer drinks, each offering different benefits. If you need a quick energy boost, sugarcane juice is a great option, but it should be consumed in moderation. For daily hydration, electrolyte balance, and a low-calorie alternative, coconut water is the better choice. Stay hydrated, stay healthy, and enjoy the natural goodness of these refreshing drinks.

Coconuts
Coconut water is naturally low in sugar and calories (Getty Images)

