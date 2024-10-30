ETV Bharat / health

Cleanse Out The Toxins For A Healthy Post-Diwali Reset

Hyderabad: Overindulgence in food, late nights, and exposure to pollution are the side effects of year-end festivities. While not much can be done to undo pollution's effects, a healthy detox post-Diwali is very much in our hands.

No, we are not talking about extreme steps like drinking copious amounts of water, and juices, or gorging on laxatives or going for enemas. With the mushrooming of health and wellness centres offering instant solutions, detox seems to be the most used or shall we say abused word in today's world.

Detox is short for detoxification, a treatment protocol that helps the body get rid of waste. However, the question is how much they deliver on their promises.

Experts say the key is your grandma's remedies, which have been passed down in the family for years, and simple good diet practices.

"What works is adopting healthy eating and lifestyle practices regularly rather than taking extreme diets or detox plans for a few days,' says Ishi Khosla, an eminent nutritionist.