Say Goodbye To Type-1 Diabetes; Chinese Scientists Have Found A Cure

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In a groundbreaking achievement, Chinese scientists have announced a new treatment for curing type-1 diabetes using stem cell transplantation. This marks the first time in the world that such a procedure has allowed a patient to naturally regulate blood sugar levels without the need for insulin. Researchers from Tianjin First Central Hospital and Peking University played a crucial role in this breakthrough, with their findings published in the prestigious journal Cell.

Islet Transplantation: The Previous Standard

Until now, islet cell transplantation has been considered a promising method for treating type-1 diabetes. The pancreas' islet cells, responsible for producing key hormones like insulin and glucagon, play a vital role in regulating blood glucose levels. The procedure involved harvesting islet cells from deceased donors and transplanting them into the livers of type-1 diabetic patients. However, due to the limited availability of donor cells, the treatment never gained widespread use.

A New Hope with Stem Cells

The new stem cell method developed by Chinese scientists could revolutionize diabetes treatment. The process begins by harvesting adipose (fat) cells from patients suffering from type-1 diabetes. These cells undergo chemical reprogramming to become pluripotent stem cells, which are then converted into islet cells. Since the cells come from the patient's own body, there is minimal risk of immune rejection.

In July, this innovative procedure was approved, and an elderly patient successfully underwent the surgery, which took less than 30 minutes. This patient had previously undergone two liver transplants and one unsuccessful islet transplant. However, after the stem cell procedure, she experienced a dramatic improvement, completely ceasing insulin injections within 75 days. At the end of two and a half months, her blood sugar levels were under control more than 98% of the time.

A Less Invasive Procedure

Unlike previous methods, where islet cells were transplanted into the liver, this new procedure introduces the stem cells into the abdominal muscles. This approach avoids the need for a large incision, making the procedure less invasive and more accessible to patients.

This stem cell-based therapy could open new avenues for curing type-1 diabetes and offer hope for millions of people around the world.

