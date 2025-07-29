ETV Bharat / health

Why Kids Are The First To Fall Sick In The Rainy Season, And How Parents Can Protect Them

Monsoon in India is like that old college friend who comes home every year bringing joy, nostalgia, and unfortunately, a bit of chaos. There’s the smell of wet mud, the pitter-patter of rain on your windowpane, and of course, the hot chai and pakoras. But while we’re busy enjoying these little joys, parents everywhere are silently bracing for a very different monsoon ritual: bacche bimaar pad gaye.

If you’re a parent, chances are your child has already had a runny nose, a fever, or a surprise skin rash. Every year, clinics see a sharp spike in childhood illnesses during the monsoon season.

According to Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant - Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner in Pune, “The majority of monsoon illnesses in children are viral in nature. These include fever, flu, diarrhoea, and skin diseases. And unfortunately, kids under 10 are more vulnerable than the rest.”

But the big question is: Why are kids always the first to fall sick in the monsoon?

Small Soldiers With Untrained Armour

First, kids’ immune systems are still under construction. Unlike us grownups (who’ve had our share of street food-induced food poisonings, flu bouts and tonsillitis attacks), children are newbies. Their bodies haven’t yet built that vast army of antibodies. So when a virus sneezes in their direction, the little immune system soldiers are caught off guard. Now imagine monsoon arrives like a surprise quiz. The paper is wet, the pens don’t work, and the answers keep changing. That’s what a child’s immune system goes through when temperature swings, water contamination, and humid environments gang up together.

Dr. Khan adds, “During the monsoon, children are constantly exposed to stressors like unsafe drinking water, poorly ventilated classrooms, and damp clothing. They touch everything (from benches to bathroom taps) and then touch their face without thinking. That’s how germs sneak into their system.”

Mosquitoes, Muck, and Munchies

Kids touch their face without thinking, and end up inviting germs (Getty Images)

In our love for the monsoon, we forget it also brings a whole ecosystem of problems.