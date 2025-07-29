Why Kids Are The First To Fall Sick In The Rainy Season, And How Parents Can Protect Them

Monsoon in India is like that old college friend who comes home every year bringing joy, nostalgia, and unfortunately, a bit of chaos. There’s the smell of wet mud, the pitter-patter of rain on your windowpane, and of course, the hot chai and pakoras. But while we’re busy enjoying these little joys, parents everywhere are silently bracing for a very different monsoon ritual: bacche bimaar pad gaye.
If you’re a parent, chances are your child has already had a runny nose, a fever, or a surprise skin rash. Every year, clinics see a sharp spike in childhood illnesses during the monsoon season.
According to Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant - Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner in Pune, “The majority of monsoon illnesses in children are viral in nature. These include fever, flu, diarrhoea, and skin diseases. And unfortunately, kids under 10 are more vulnerable than the rest.”
But the big question is: Why are kids always the first to fall sick in the monsoon?
Small Soldiers With Untrained Armour
First, kids’ immune systems are still under construction. Unlike us grownups (who’ve had our share of street food-induced food poisonings, flu bouts and tonsillitis attacks), children are newbies. Their bodies haven’t yet built that vast army of antibodies. So when a virus sneezes in their direction, the little immune system soldiers are caught off guard. Now imagine monsoon arrives like a surprise quiz. The paper is wet, the pens don’t work, and the answers keep changing. That’s what a child’s immune system goes through when temperature swings, water contamination, and humid environments gang up together.
Dr. Khan adds, “During the monsoon, children are constantly exposed to stressors like unsafe drinking water, poorly ventilated classrooms, and damp clothing. They touch everything (from benches to bathroom taps) and then touch their face without thinking. That’s how germs sneak into their system.”
Mosquitoes, Muck, and Munchies
In our love for the monsoon, we forget it also brings a whole ecosystem of problems.
Gastroenteritis: That tempting pani puri from the street corner? Probably made with tap water from a rusted drum. Children are especially prone to stomach infections, which come with vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration.
Mosquito-borne illnesses: Dengue and malaria cases spike during this season. Stagnant water in school playgrounds, pots, and gutters become breeding grounds. Kids, being outdoorsy, are prime targets.
Fungal skin infections: Wet socks, damp school uniforms, and shoes that never dry completely; perfect conditions for fungi to throw a party. A harmless-looking itch can turn into a full-blown rash.
Ear and throat infections: Constant rain exposure, high humidity, and poor ventilation make it easy for viruses to travel through the air. And unlike adults, kids don’t always notice the early signs. By the time they complain, the infection has settled in.
Two-Front Battle
So, what’s the game plan? According to Dr. Khan, “Prevention begins with building external immunity through hygiene and internal immunity through nutrition.” It’s like upgrading both the fort walls and the weapons inside.
Hygiene Tips for Parents:
- Make “wash your hands with soap” a non-negotiable ritual—before meals, after using the toilet, and after playing outside.
- Dry clothing thoroughly—don’t let your kids wear semi-damp uniforms or socks.
- Keep mosquito repellents handy—patches, sprays, nets, whatever works.
- Avoid outside food, especially anything that’s raw or watery.
Nutrition Tips for Monsoon Warriors:
- Load up on vitamin C (oranges, guavas, lemon water), zinc (nuts, seeds), and iron (greens, lentils).
- Include warm, cooked meals over raw salads or juices that could be contaminated.
- Ensure kids drink only boiled or filtered water—even at school.
What Parents Must Do When Kids Fall Sick
No matter how vigilant you are, sometimes the germs win a round. “Early detection is key,” says Dr. Khan. “If your child has a fever, sore throat, or signs of stomach upset, don’t ignore it. Supportive care—like rest, hydration, and fever medicines—can work wonders. If it doesn’t subside, clinical evaluation is necessary to rule out bacterial infections.”
Here’s a quick cheat sheet for common illnesses:
|Illness
|Symptoms
|Action
|Common flu
|Fever, cold, cough
|Rest, paracetamol, fluids
|Gastroenteritis
|Vomiting, loose motions
|ORS, avoid dairy, doctor if signs of dehydration
|Skin infections
|Itching, redness, blisters
|Keep area dry, topical creams, consult dermatologist
|Dengue/Malaria
|High fever, joint pain, rash
|Blood test, hospital visit, avoid self-medication
Monsoon doesn’t have to be a season of fear. Let it be a season of warmth... of cuddling under blankets, storytelling during power cuts, and letting kids enjoy rain from the safety of a well-prepared home. So next time the clouds roll in, don’t just look up. Look into your child’s lunchbox, their shoes, their habits. Because staying healthy this season is about building the umbrella before the storm.
Read more: