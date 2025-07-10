ETV Bharat / health

Childhood Emotional Abuse Can Make It Harder to Trust Your Own Body, Can Seriously Affect Mental Health In Later Life

Have you ever felt your stomach drop during a stressful moment, or your heart pound when you’re nervous? That’s your body sending you signals. Being able to notice and understand those signals (like your heartbeat, your breathing, or even your hunger) is a skill called interoception. This internal body awareness helps us regulate our emotions, manage stress, and feel physically well. But scientists are still learning how it works, and what affects it.

A new study by researchers at TU Dresden and FU Berlin has found that children who go through emotional abuse or emotional neglect often grow up struggling to trust their own bodies. This may not sound like a big deal at first, but it can seriously affect mental health later in life.

What the Research Looked At

The research team, led by Prof. Anna-Lena Zietlow, reviewed 17 different studies that included data from more than 3,700 people. They were looking for a connection between childhood maltreatment (which includes physical, sexual, and emotional abuse or neglect) and how well people connect with and understand their own bodily sensations.

There was no strong link between childhood maltreatment and general body awareness. But there was a clear link between emotional abuse or neglect and low body trust—in other words, people who had these experiences as kids were more likely to say they didn’t feel connected to, or able to rely on, their own body’s signals.

Why Body Trust Matters