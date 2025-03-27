ETV Bharat / health

Your Favourite Chewing Gum Is Secretly Coating Your Mouth with Microplastics: Study

The gum you pop in your mouth to freshen your breath or keep your jaw busy during meetings, might actually be an undercover delivery system for microscopic plastic bits. According to new research presented at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2025 meeting, every chew of gum could be releasing hundreds (sometimes thousands) of tiny plastic particles straight into your saliva, with nowhere to go but down.

How Did We Not Know This?

It turns out that while scientists have been diligently measuring microplastic contamination in food, water, clothing, and even the air, chewing gum somehow escaped scrutiny... until now. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) decided to take a closer look at what happens when we chew gum, and the findings were less than refreshing.

Dr. Sanjay Mohanty, an engineering professor at UCLA and the study’s lead investigator, explained, “Our goal is not to alarm anybody. Scientists don’t know if microplastics are unsafe to us or not. There are no human trials. But we know we are exposed to plastics in everyday life, and that’s what we wanted to examine here.”

In other words: We’re not saying it’s definitely bad, but it probably isn’t great.

How Much Plastic Are We Talking About?

The UCLA researchers tested five brands of synthetic gum (which contain petroleum-based polymers) and five brands of natural gum (which use plant-based ingredients like tree sap). To eliminate variations in chewing habits, one (presumably very patient) person chewed each piece of gum for four minutes while scientists collected their saliva.