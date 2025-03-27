Your Favourite Chewing Gum Is Secretly Coating Your Mouth with Microplastics: Study

The gum you pop in your mouth to freshen your breath or keep your jaw busy during meetings, might actually be an undercover delivery system for microscopic plastic bits. According to new research presented at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2025 meeting, every chew of gum could be releasing hundreds (sometimes thousands) of tiny plastic particles straight into your saliva, with nowhere to go but down.
How Did We Not Know This?
It turns out that while scientists have been diligently measuring microplastic contamination in food, water, clothing, and even the air, chewing gum somehow escaped scrutiny... until now. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) decided to take a closer look at what happens when we chew gum, and the findings were less than refreshing.
Dr. Sanjay Mohanty, an engineering professor at UCLA and the study’s lead investigator, explained, “Our goal is not to alarm anybody. Scientists don’t know if microplastics are unsafe to us or not. There are no human trials. But we know we are exposed to plastics in everyday life, and that’s what we wanted to examine here.”
In other words: We’re not saying it’s definitely bad, but it probably isn’t great.
How Much Plastic Are We Talking About?
The UCLA researchers tested five brands of synthetic gum (which contain petroleum-based polymers) and five brands of natural gum (which use plant-based ingredients like tree sap). To eliminate variations in chewing habits, one (presumably very patient) person chewed each piece of gum for four minutes while scientists collected their saliva.
Here’s what they found:
- On average, each gram of gum released 100 microplastics into saliva.
- Some pieces released as many as 600 microplastics per gram.
- Since a typical piece of gum weighs between 2 to 6 grams, that means one large piece of gum could release up to 3,000 plastic particles.
- If you chew 160 to 180 sticks of gum per year, you could be ingesting 30,000 microplastics annually, just from gum alone.
That’s right: your gum habit could be turning you into a walking, talking microplastic consumer.
Even "Natural" Gum?
Yes. The study revealed that both synthetic and natural gums released similar amounts of microplastics when chewed. Scientists suspect that this could be due to processing methods, added ingredients, or contamination during manufacturing. Whatever the reason, “natural” does not seem to mean “plastic-free.”
Microplastics have been found in human bloodstreams, lungs, and even placentas. Animal studies suggest they could cause inflammation, hormone disruption, and potential long-term health issues, but human research is still in its early stages.
For now, Dr. Mohanty urges people to minimize unnecessary microplastic exposure. This means cutting back on gum, using glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastic ones, and avoiding heavily processed foods wrapped in plastic.
Should You Quit Chewing Gum?
Let’s put it this way: If you’re okay with using your mouth as a plastic filtration system, keep chewing. But if the idea of swallowing thousands of microplastic particles a year makes you uneasy, maybe it's time to break the habit. There are plenty of ways to keep your breath fresh—without turning your digestive system into a microplastic dumping ground.