Chennai To Get India's Largest Pediatric Super Specialty Hospital In Two Years: Minister Ma Subramanian

The hospital coming up near Kalaignar Hospital will have specialized departments for pediatric medicine, intensive care, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, organ transplant, and dedicated research units.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (Centre)
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (Centre) (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 22, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

Chennai: A state-of-the-art pediatric super speciality hospital and research institute will be established in Chennai’s Guindy area within the next two years, announced Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

"The facility will come up near the existing Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital. The site has already been identified, and construction is scheduled to begin in September. Once completed, it will be one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the world", Minister Ma. Subramanian said during a site inspection on Saturday.

Spanning a total built-up area of 3,15,290 sft, the hospital will offer a comprehensive range of pediatric medical and research services across multiple floors:

  • Ground Floor (45,209 sqft): Emergency care, outpatient services, and radiology.
  • First Floor (43,836 sqft): Dialysis unit, intensive care units, general wards, and administrative offices.
  • Second Floor (43,836 sqft): General and private wards.
  • Third Floor (43,836 sqft): General wards, private wards, and individual patient rooms.
  • Fourth Floor (43,836 sqft): Research laboratories, general and private wards.
  • Fifth Floor (43,836 sqft): Central offices, blood bank, and administrative blocks.
  • Sixth Floor (45,155 sqft): Operation theatres, advanced ICU units, and post-surgical wards.

This dedicated children’s hospital will be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu to be built over a 6-acre campus. A total of ₹487.66 crore has been allocated for the project. Construction has been divided into three phases and will be carried out by internationally-qualified contractors through a global tendering process.

The hospital will house specialized departments for pediatric medicine, pediatric intensive care, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, organ transplant surgery, and dedicated research units.

The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University will oversee the hospital’s operations, management, and academic research. Minister Subramanian also noted that the state had previously collaborated with the Central government to open a National Geriatric Centre and is now taking a pioneering step in pediatric healthcare on a global scale.

