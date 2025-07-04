Cheese May Be The Real Reason You Are Having Nightmares In Your Sleep, Say Canadian Scientists

It is a truth universally acknowledged that cheese gives you nightmares. And now, science may have just nodded in agreement. In a study that sounds like it was dreamt up over a slightly too generous cheeseboard, researchers from Canada have found what appears to be a genuine connection between dairy consumption and bad dreams. Not just the usual slightly odd dream where you're in a quiz show hosted by a goat, but real nightmares. The ones where you wake up gasping, tangled in your sheets, wondering if you should blame the cheese or your unresolved childhood trauma.

Dr. Tore Nielsen of Université de Montréal led this brave voyage into the subconscious via the digestive system. “We are routinely asked whether food affects dreaming — especially by journalists on food-centric holidays,” said Dr. Nielsen. “Now we have some answers.” His team's findings, published in Frontiers In Psychology show a “robust association” between lactose intolerance and nightmare severity, which raises the compelling question: Is your stomach the real villain in your dreams? Apparently so. When you’re lactose intolerant (and possibly full of pizza and poor decisions), your insides may start throwing a tantrum around midnight, resulting in gastrointestinal turbulence that triggers the sort of dreams even director David Lynch might reject.

The Dairy Dream Connection

Researchers didn’t just look at a couple of unfortunate souls who fell asleep after fondue. They surveyed 1,082 university students — an ideal demographic known for its dietary choices of instant noodles and Red Bull, and poor sleep habits. About a third of them reported regular nightmares. Interestingly, women were more likely to remember their dreams, report poor sleep, and be blessed with the added bonus of food intolerances. So basically, if you’re a lactose-intolerant woman eating ice cream at midnight, you might as well be asking your subconscious for a horror short film.

Nearly 40% believed eating late or specific foods messed with their sleep. While most fingers were pointed at spicy foods, sweets, and the usual late-night suspects, dairy was a common scapegoat.

Even more oddly, about 5.5% of students believed that what they ate didn’t just affect sleep, but the tone of their dreams... not just if you dream, but how weird and disturbing your dreams get. As if your gut is the director of a low-budget horror movie where the monster is your own pancreas.

The researchers found that lactose intolerance is linked to gastrointestinal distress, which in turn is associated with more nightmares and poor-quality sleep. So, if you can’t digest dairy properly, your insides churn when you're asleep. It's the sort of party where someone spills punch on the carpet, someone else is crying in the bathroom, and someone’s trying to recite your high school report card while wearing your mother’s voice.

Dr. Nielsen says, “Nightmares are worse for lactose-intolerant people who suffer severe gastrointestinal symptoms and whose sleep is disrupted.”

He also points out that bodily sensations — like gas, bloating, and that mysterious churning you feel after trying “just a little” blue cheese — do influence the content of our dreams. In other words, your gut might be sending emails to your brain while you sleep, and they are not pleasant.

Folk Tales, Fondue, and Freudian Fears

Of course, this isn’t exactly a new idea. Grandmothers have been warning us for centuries that “you’ll get bad dreams if you eat too much cheese.” But while folklore has long suggested that what we eat may mess with our sleep, this study adds some solid data to back it up. It also raises questions about just how intimately connected our food is to our subconscious. Are we what we dream, after all?

Now, before you hurl your cheese platter into the sea, some perspective: this doesn’t mean everyone who eats dairy will end up in a nightmarish dimension. If you’re not lactose intolerant, you might be just fine. At worst, your dreams will continue to be the usual surreal mess of forgotten homework and flying. But if you do have a dairy sensitivity, and you've been waking up sweaty and shaken from dreams where you’re trapped in a conference room — it might be time to reconsider that bedtime cheese sandwich.

Source:

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1544475/full