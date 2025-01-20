Awareness About Symptoms, Screening, Vaccination Can Help Eliminate Cervical Cancer Mortality: Doctor

Bengaluru: Cervical cancer continues to be a major health concern, affecting millions of women globally. Every year, approximately 660,000 new cases are diagnosed, with around 350,000 deaths. In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women, accounting for over 123,000 new cases and nearly 77,000 deaths annually.

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is sexually transmitted. Women aged 35 to 44 are most commonly affected, with the average age of diagnosis being 50. Risk factors include smoking, reduced immunity, and HPV infection.

Dr. Madhavi Nair, a consultant surgical oncologist at Manipal Hospital, highlighted the importance of early detection. "The five-year survival rate for cervical cancer detected early is over 90%, but it drops to 16% for advanced-stage diagnosis," she explained. Advances in screening, such as AI-assisted Pap smears and HPV DNA testing, have significantly improved early detection rates.

Vaccination against HPV is a game-changer in preventing cervical cancer. The Government of India is actively vaccinating girls aged 9–14, aiming to prevent nearly a million cases. Dr. Nair stressed the importance of vaccinating both boys and girls, saying, "This vaccine has no significant side effects and offers substantial protection."

Screening is equally vital, but disparities persist. Urban women and those from higher socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to undergo screening compared to rural and underprivileged women. Efforts like Karnataka’s CCE Movement aim to bridge this gap by promoting equitable access.

To combat this pressing issue, the Government of Karnataka’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Karnataka chapter of ECHO India, OBGYNs, and various non-governmental organizations, has launched the ‘Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination – CCE: The Karnataka Movement.’ This initiative aims to position Karnataka as a model state in cervical cancer prevention by focusing on vaccination, screening, and preventive care.

“Our government is dedicated to making cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment accessible to every woman, ensuring early detection and timely intervention to save lives,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, during the launch of the initiative.

January is observed as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the need for education and timely intervention. Dr. Nair shared inspiring stories of women who detected symptoms early, received treatment, and returned to fulfilling personal and professional lives. "Awareness about symptoms, screening, and vaccination can bring the mortality rate of cervical cancer down to zero," she emphasized.