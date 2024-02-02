Cervical Cancer: Actor Poonam Pandey Succumbed To Silent Killer; All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and social media sensation Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on Friday, her manager confirmed according to the preliminary reports. "This morning is a tough one for us. We were deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," Poonam Pandey's Instagram post read.

Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, claimed the life of the social media star, shedding light on the critical need for greater awareness, prevention and early detection of this disease.

Understanding Cervical Cancer: Cervical cancer is a formidable adversary that begins its insidious journey in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connecting to the vagina. Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women. In 2018, an estimated 5,70,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and about 3,11,000 women died from the disease.

Effective primary (HPV vaccination) and secondary prevention approaches (screening for, and treating precancerous lesions) will prevent most cervical cancer cases. When diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. Cancers diagnosed in late stages can also be controlled with appropriate treatment and palliative care.

To comprehend the gravity of cervical cancer, it is imperative to grasp the intricacies of the cervix. This vital organ is a muscular, tunnel-like structure situated in the lower part of the uterus, bridging the gap between the uterus and the vagina. The cervix consists of two main components:

The ectocervix: This is the outermost part of the cervix, visible during gynaecological examinations and it is covered with thin, flat cells called squamous cells.

The endocervix: This is the inner portion of the cervix, forming a canal connecting the vagina to the uterus. It is lined with column-shaped glandular cells that produce mucus.

The critical juncture where the endocervix and ectocervix meet is referred to as the squamocolumnar junction or the transformation zone, where most cervical cancers originate.

Types of Cervical Cancer:

Cervical cancer manifests in various forms, but the two primary types are...

Squamous Cell Carcinoma: This is the most prevalent form, accounting for up to 90% of all cervical cancers. Squamous cell carcinomas develop from cells in the ectocervix.

Adenocarcinoma: These cancers arise in the glandular cells of the endocervix. A rare subtype of adenocarcinoma is clear-cell adenocarcinoma, also known as clear-cell carcinoma or mesonephroma.

In some cases, cervical cancer can exhibit features of both squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma, termed mixed carcinoma or adenosquamous carcinoma. Although rare, cancer can also originate from other cells in the cervix.

