Centre Stresses Emergency Management Measures To Prevent Severe Heat-Related Illnesses And Fatalities

New Delhi: Following a significant rise in temperature in the last few days across the country, the Centre has sought emergency management of severe heat-related illnesses.

Referring to an outlook for seasonal temperatures during the hot weather season (March to May) and monthly rainfall and temperatures during March this year, the Health Ministry said during the upcoming hot weather season (MAM), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over southern parts of Peninsular India, and isolated pockets of Northeast India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Sources in the Health Ministry informed ETV Bharat on Saturday that a committee has been set up comprising members from the Health Department, NCDC, IMD and other stakeholders in keep a close watch on the situation. “During heatwaves, the most serious health concern is heatstroke, a life-threatening emergency marked by very high body temperature (greater than 40°C or 104°F), confusion and end organ failure if not treated promptly,” Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat.

IMD prediction

The current strategy of forecasting is based on the newly developed Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) based forecasting system. The MME approach uses the coupled global climate models (CGCMs) from different global climate prediction and research centres including IMD/MOES Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model. IMD has prepared seasonal and monthly temperature forecast outlooks over the country for the upcoming hot weather season (March to May).

Other health factors

Other significant issues include heat exhaustion, which causes dizziness, dehydration, and nausea, as well as heat cramps due to excessive salt loss. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions are also exacerbated in extreme heat. “Mental health impact, including anxiety and stress, has been noted due to persistent discomfort, particularly in cities with high population densities, indoor heat and poor ventilation,” said Dr Kole.

Dr Tamorish Kole (ETV Bharat)

Health Ministry’s call for emergency management of heat-related illnesses

Health Secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava asked the Health Departments of the states and UTs to continue efforts for sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff and grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Srivastava said clinicians, paediatricians, medical officers and relevant public health officials from respective states and UTs may be encouraged to join these sessions to ensure quality clinical management and surveillance reporting.

Public Health Advisory issued by NCDC

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issued a health advisory stating that anyone at any time can suffer from heat stress and heat-related illness. However, some people are at greater risk than others and should be given additional attention. These include infants and young children, pregnant women, people working outdoors, people who have a mental illness, physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure. The NCDC said travelers from colder climates to a hot climate should allow one week’s time for their bodies to acclimatize to heat, avoid overexertion and drink plenty of water. Acclimatization is achieved by gradual increase (over 10-15days) in exposure, physical activity in hot environments, the NCDC said.

A man splashes water on himself on a hot day (ETV Bharat)

Preventive measures

To prevent heat-related illnesses, a combination of forecasting, infrastructure development, and behavioural adaptations is necessary. Strengthening early warning systems to provide real-time alerts can help communities prepare in advance. Public awareness campaigns should educate people about staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and recognizing early signs of heat illness. “Special emphasis should be placed on avoiding beverages that can contribute to dehydration, such as alcohol and caffeinated drinks, wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and use protective measures like hats, umbrellas, and sunscreen to minimize heat absorption and prevent sunburn,” said Dr Kole.

Work and school policies should also be adjusted to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, ensuring the safety of outdoor workers and students. Furthermore, healthcare facilities must be equipped with adequate cooling solutions, hydration centers, and trained healthcare professionals to handle heat stroke emergencies. Safe drinking water, shade/shelter, cooling shelters are some of the basic necessities that are required to deal with heat.

Heat prone states

Heat-prone states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana require targeted interventions to mitigate the effects of extreme heat. These regions should refocus and implement city-specific Heat Action Plans (HAPs), similar to the successful model in Ahmedabad, which includes coordinated emergency responses, improved urban planning, and community engagement. Special measures like setting up cooling centers, regulating construction and industrial work hours, and ensuring adequate water availability in public spaces are crucial.

Major challenges

Despite increasing recognition of heatwaves as a major hazard, India's preparedness strategy faces several challenges. The absence of nationwide standardized Heat Action Plans leads to inconsistent responses across states. Healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, remains inadequate to handle large-scale heat-related emergencies. Additionally, the rapid urbanization and expansion of concrete-heavy cities have intensified the urban heat island effect, making cities hotter and less habitable.

Reporting of Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance

Health secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava has asked the states and UTs to ensure daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 01, 2025, on the IHIP portal under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

Fire safety in health facilities

Rising temperatures increase the risk of fire incidents in healthcare facilities. Most fire incidents result from short-circuits and electrical overloads. The centre has asked the States and UTs to conduct regular fire risk assessments and inspections to identify vulnerable areas and to ensure functional firefighting systems.

Fire prevention measures

The centre has asked States and UTs to implement proper storage and handling of flammable materials. “Conduct bi-annual electrical load audits, especially in high-demand areas like ICUs, to ensure power systems meet safety standards,” the health ministry has said. The states and UTs have also been suggested to install and maintain smoke detectors, fire alarms, hydrants, and extinguishers in all hospital areas. “Conduct monthly testing of alarms and detectors, ensuring batteries are replaced as needed,” it said.

It has also suggested to provide continuous training for staff on fire safety protocols, prevention, and evacuation procedures besides conducting bi-annual fire and evacuation drills to ensure preparedness. The centre has also called for an emergency response plan suggesting to establish and maintain an emergency response plan with SOPs for evacuating patients and staff.

States with maximum heat stroke cases in 2024

In 2024, 48,156 Suspected Heat Stroke Cases (SHC), 269 Suspected Heatstroke Deaths (SHD) and 161 Confirmed Heatstroke Deaths (CHD) were reported from across the country. Madhya Pradesh with 12,765 suspected heat stroke cases followed by Rajasthan with 7,587 cases and Jharkhand with 7, 585 cases are the top three states that registered maximum heat stroke cases. Similarly, West Bengal registered 102 confirmed heatstroke deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh 52 and Bihar which registered 37 confirmed heatstroke deaths in 2024.

Except, Manipur and Assam all other states in Northeast registered single digit heat stroke cases. The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Punjab, Puducherry, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, J&K, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh are the few states and UTs which registered zero death due to heatstroke.

Heatwave study

According to a study conducted by the Sustainable Futures Collaborative (SFC), a New Delhi-based research organisation, major cities in India report short-term emergency measures including access to drinking water, changing work schedules, and boosting hospital capacity before or during a heat wave. “If these measures are being implemented correctly, verification of which is beyond the scope of this study, this could be read as a positive story in achieving a minimum baseline of life-saving actions across cities in just over a decade since India’s first heat action plan (HAP) was published in 2013,” the findings stated. The study was conducted in nine major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad, Gwalior, Kota, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mumbai and Surat.

It said that many important long-term actions are entirely absent or poorly targeted. Actions like making household or occupational cooling available to the most heat-exposed, developing insurance cover for lost work, expanding fire management services for heat waves, and electricity grid retrofits to improve transmission reliability and distribution safety are missing from all cities. “Expansion of local weather stations for more granular data on heat variation within a city, mapping urban heat islands, and training heat plan implementers were only seen in some cities,” the findings revealed.