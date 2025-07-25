Understanding CBSE’s ‘Oil Boards’: What Students, Teachers, and Parents Need to Know

India is becoming a little too well-fed. You see it at birthday parties where kids dive into cheese burst pizzas like it’s an Olympic sport. You notice it in tuition centres, where 14-year-olds walk in with big bellies. Of course, you feel it when you see samosas, fries, Maggi and mayo-drenched sandwiches becoming school canteen staples.

So when CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) decided to do something about it, they didn’t start with yoga sessions or PE upgrades. They went for the stomach. After launching ‘Sugar Boards’ last year to alert kids about how that gulab jamun is basically a sugar bomb in disguise, they’re now bringing ‘Oil Boards’ to the walls of Indian schools. Yes, oil. The golden nectar that makes our food taste divine and our waistlines expand at double speed.

Why Oil Now?

The answer is simple. According to The Lancet, nearly 14.4 million children in India are obese. That’s a staggering number; and these aren’t kids who are bingeing on five-star buffets. These are our colony kids, school kids, kids who’re eating food that’s normal in India: samosas, vada pav, butter-laden parathas, French fries, and those sneaky packets of chips during recess.

Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, one of India’s leading bariatric surgeons, calls it “a silent epidemic.” Says the Founder of Digestive Health Institute (DHI), Director at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai: “It’s not about demonising oil or sugar. It’s about moderation. Children need visual cues (like traffic signals) that remind them to pause, think, and maybe swap that kachori for a fruit salad… once in a while.”

What Exactly Are These Oil Boards?

They’re poster and digital displays that show students the amount of oil hidden in their favourite dishes. Imagine a samosa sitting on a plate next to a test tube filled with oil... that’s the kind of visual these boards are using. And they’re coming soon to a school near you.

Do Boards Work?

You’d be surprised. When ‘Sugar Boards’ were introduced, schools noticed something strange but heartening. Kids started talking. They asked, “Sir, is Frooti worse than Coke?” “Ma’am, does brown bread have sugar too?” Aditi Misra, Director at multiple top-tier schools like DPS Gurgaon and Dharav High at Gurgaon and Ajmer Road, says, “These boards became conversation starters. That’s the real win.”

Fried food is high in trans fat (Getty Images)

She’s excited about the ‘Oil Boards’ too. “Urban India is now mirroring developed nations in diet patterns. The result has been more obesity. These boards are timely reminders for kids to think before they eat.” The coolest part is the boards are being designed by students. No boring government infographics. These are memes, cartoons, graphs, art and infographics made by children for children. That’s how you get real engagement.

Teachers Are on Board

Ajay Singh, Principal of the prestigious Scindia School, believes this initiative is the perfect fusion of education and wellness. “We’ve always believed that a child’s development is holistic. These boards will reinforce that health is as important as math or science,” he says. His school already follows a balanced food regime in its mess, but he adds, “These boards act like nudges. They are behavioural triggers.”

Of course, this entire movement isn’t just about visuals. It’s also backed by hard science.

Dr. Megha Aggarwal, ex-nutritionist at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, points out that Indian households often misunderstand fats. “The assumption is, fat equals bad. That’s not true. Nuts, seeds, and plant oils are essential for brain and hormonal health. But trans fats in fried foods and baked items? That’s the danger zone.”

She believes the ‘Oil Boards’ will help kids (and their parents) differentiate between healthy and harmful fats. “Once kids know how much oil goes into one plate of French fries, they’ll be less likely to ask for it daily.”

Oil Is Culture But So Is Health

Let’s be honest, food is emotion in India. Your nani’s aloo puri. Your school’s samosa pav. The chicken roll you grab after cricket practice. These foods are loaded with nostalgia... and a bucket of oil. So no, the ‘Oil Boards’ won’t ask you to give up these joys. They’ll simply nudge, “Maybe not every day?” It’s about making health part of daily vocabulary, not forcing diets on growing kids. It’s also about catching issues early before the body forgets how to metabolise the madness we put into it.

CBSE’s latest move is not a top-down, “eat-your-broccoli-or-else” strategy. It’s student-led, teacher-supported, doctor-backed, and actually grounded in how real kids live, eat, and scroll. For now, here’s what matters: in a country where pyaar means food and food means fried, someone’s trying to teach our kids to eat smart and still enjoy it. So next time your child says no to that extra aloo tikki, don’t panic. Thank the Oil Board.