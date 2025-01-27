ETV Bharat / health

Tips For School Students To Maintain Your Cool Before The Board Exams

Follow these educator-approved tips to get into the right mindset as you prep for the CBSE Boards in February 2025.

Break your study syllabus into manageable chunks
Break your study syllabus into manageable chunks (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

As the CBSE 2025 board exams loom, the pressure mounts. The weight of expectations—academic, parental, societal—feels inescapable. It’s a familiar narrative for millions of students every year: endless hours of preparation often collide with mental strain, leading to burnout, self-doubt, and exhaustion. But what if there were a blueprint for navigating this high-stakes period with clarity, balance, and focus?

“Staying calm is the secret weapon,” says educator Akash Sharma, Director of Admission & Outreach at Noida International University. Managing mental health during exams is not just a nice-to-have; it’s the edge that separates preparation from peak performance. The educator suggests these tips for students to keep you steady as you head into the big day.

1. Create A Study Plan That Works for You

Forget last-minute cramming. The best approach is intentional and strategic. Break your syllabus into manageable chunks and prioritize based on strengths and weaknesses. A detailed schedule provides certainty and control. By focusing on small, achievable milestones, you’ll keep overwhelm at bay.

2. Take Breaks Like A Pro

Non-stop study marathons may seem heroic, but they’re counterproductive. Research suggests that studying in 30-minute bursts, followed by a 10-minute break, improves retention. Step away, stretch, or walk. Regular breaks refresh your mind and boost productivity.

3. Guard Your Sleep Like It’s A Goldmine

The science is clear: sleep is your brain’s reset button. Aim for 7-8 hours each night to sharpen focus and memory. A pre-bed routine (like reading or meditating) can help you wind down. Avoid screens an hour before sleep to let your mind rest.

4. Fuel Your Brain With The Right Food

Nutrition is key during high-pressure periods. Load up on brain-boosting foods: nuts, leafy greens, and proteins. Avoid sugary snacks that cause energy crashes. “Stay hydrated to maintain focus,” Sharma emphasizes. A balanced diet sustains both body and mind.

5. Practice Mindfulness For Exam Clarity

Meditation and breathing exercises aren’t just for yogis; they’re tools for staying grounded. Dedicate 15 minutes daily to mindfulness practices to calm your racing thoughts. Sharma highlights mindfulness as a proven way to tackle exam anxiety head-on.

6. Stop Comparing Yourself To Others

The quickest way to stress yourself out? Compare your progress to someone else’s. Everyone’s journey is different. Focus on your own preparation and celebrate small victories. Self-doubt is a distraction you can’t afford.

School students
Surround yourself with friends and family who uplift you (Freepik)

7. Embrace Positive Affirmations

Your inner dialogue shapes your reality. Replace self-criticism with affirmations like, “I am prepared” or “I will do my best.” These simple statements strengthen your confidence and crowd out negativity.

8. Move Your Body To Recharge Your Mind

Physical activity isn’t just good for your muscles... it’s a mental health booster. Even a 20-minute workout can release endorphins and clear your mind. Exercise is a powerful antidote to stress.

9. Seek Support From Your Circle

Surround yourself with friends and family who uplift you. Talking about your worries can provide perspective and reduce stress. Stay connected to positive influences. Leaning on your support system is a sign of strength.

10. Limit Social Media For Maximum Focus

Scrolling through Instagram or Snapchat might seem like a harmless break, but it’s a distraction trap. Set boundaries on social media use. Use apps or timers to regulate screen time and stay focused.

Board exams are undoubtedly important, but they’re not the final word on your future. Build habits that ground you, nourish you and inspire confidence.

Read more:

  1. Why Heroes Fighting Bad Guys May Send The Wrong Message To Kids: Long-Term Impacts Of Watching Violence On Screen
  2. Mental Health Survey Highlights Top Concerns For Urban Indians, Relationship Issues And Anxiety
  3. Students Carrying Electronic Communication Devices to Exam Halls To Be Barred From Board Exams For Two Years: CBSE

As the CBSE 2025 board exams loom, the pressure mounts. The weight of expectations—academic, parental, societal—feels inescapable. It’s a familiar narrative for millions of students every year: endless hours of preparation often collide with mental strain, leading to burnout, self-doubt, and exhaustion. But what if there were a blueprint for navigating this high-stakes period with clarity, balance, and focus?

“Staying calm is the secret weapon,” says educator Akash Sharma, Director of Admission & Outreach at Noida International University. Managing mental health during exams is not just a nice-to-have; it’s the edge that separates preparation from peak performance. The educator suggests these tips for students to keep you steady as you head into the big day.

1. Create A Study Plan That Works for You

Forget last-minute cramming. The best approach is intentional and strategic. Break your syllabus into manageable chunks and prioritize based on strengths and weaknesses. A detailed schedule provides certainty and control. By focusing on small, achievable milestones, you’ll keep overwhelm at bay.

2. Take Breaks Like A Pro

Non-stop study marathons may seem heroic, but they’re counterproductive. Research suggests that studying in 30-minute bursts, followed by a 10-minute break, improves retention. Step away, stretch, or walk. Regular breaks refresh your mind and boost productivity.

3. Guard Your Sleep Like It’s A Goldmine

The science is clear: sleep is your brain’s reset button. Aim for 7-8 hours each night to sharpen focus and memory. A pre-bed routine (like reading or meditating) can help you wind down. Avoid screens an hour before sleep to let your mind rest.

4. Fuel Your Brain With The Right Food

Nutrition is key during high-pressure periods. Load up on brain-boosting foods: nuts, leafy greens, and proteins. Avoid sugary snacks that cause energy crashes. “Stay hydrated to maintain focus,” Sharma emphasizes. A balanced diet sustains both body and mind.

5. Practice Mindfulness For Exam Clarity

Meditation and breathing exercises aren’t just for yogis; they’re tools for staying grounded. Dedicate 15 minutes daily to mindfulness practices to calm your racing thoughts. Sharma highlights mindfulness as a proven way to tackle exam anxiety head-on.

6. Stop Comparing Yourself To Others

The quickest way to stress yourself out? Compare your progress to someone else’s. Everyone’s journey is different. Focus on your own preparation and celebrate small victories. Self-doubt is a distraction you can’t afford.

School students
Surround yourself with friends and family who uplift you (Freepik)

7. Embrace Positive Affirmations

Your inner dialogue shapes your reality. Replace self-criticism with affirmations like, “I am prepared” or “I will do my best.” These simple statements strengthen your confidence and crowd out negativity.

8. Move Your Body To Recharge Your Mind

Physical activity isn’t just good for your muscles... it’s a mental health booster. Even a 20-minute workout can release endorphins and clear your mind. Exercise is a powerful antidote to stress.

9. Seek Support From Your Circle

Surround yourself with friends and family who uplift you. Talking about your worries can provide perspective and reduce stress. Stay connected to positive influences. Leaning on your support system is a sign of strength.

10. Limit Social Media For Maximum Focus

Scrolling through Instagram or Snapchat might seem like a harmless break, but it’s a distraction trap. Set boundaries on social media use. Use apps or timers to regulate screen time and stay focused.

Board exams are undoubtedly important, but they’re not the final word on your future. Build habits that ground you, nourish you and inspire confidence.

Read more:

  1. Why Heroes Fighting Bad Guys May Send The Wrong Message To Kids: Long-Term Impacts Of Watching Violence On Screen
  2. Mental Health Survey Highlights Top Concerns For Urban Indians, Relationship Issues And Anxiety
  3. Students Carrying Electronic Communication Devices to Exam Halls To Be Barred From Board Exams For Two Years: CBSE

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOARD EXAMSMENTAL HEALTHCBSETIPS FOR STUDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.