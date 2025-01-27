ETV Bharat / health

Tips For School Students To Maintain Your Cool Before The Board Exams

As the CBSE 2025 board exams loom, the pressure mounts. The weight of expectations—academic, parental, societal—feels inescapable. It’s a familiar narrative for millions of students every year: endless hours of preparation often collide with mental strain, leading to burnout, self-doubt, and exhaustion. But what if there were a blueprint for navigating this high-stakes period with clarity, balance, and focus?

“Staying calm is the secret weapon,” says educator Akash Sharma, Director of Admission & Outreach at Noida International University. Managing mental health during exams is not just a nice-to-have; it’s the edge that separates preparation from peak performance. The educator suggests these tips for students to keep you steady as you head into the big day.

1. Create A Study Plan That Works for You

Forget last-minute cramming. The best approach is intentional and strategic. Break your syllabus into manageable chunks and prioritize based on strengths and weaknesses. A detailed schedule provides certainty and control. By focusing on small, achievable milestones, you’ll keep overwhelm at bay.

2. Take Breaks Like A Pro

Non-stop study marathons may seem heroic, but they’re counterproductive. Research suggests that studying in 30-minute bursts, followed by a 10-minute break, improves retention. Step away, stretch, or walk. Regular breaks refresh your mind and boost productivity.

3. Guard Your Sleep Like It’s A Goldmine

The science is clear: sleep is your brain’s reset button. Aim for 7-8 hours each night to sharpen focus and memory. A pre-bed routine (like reading or meditating) can help you wind down. Avoid screens an hour before sleep to let your mind rest.

4. Fuel Your Brain With The Right Food

Nutrition is key during high-pressure periods. Load up on brain-boosting foods: nuts, leafy greens, and proteins. Avoid sugary snacks that cause energy crashes. “Stay hydrated to maintain focus,” Sharma emphasizes. A balanced diet sustains both body and mind.

5. Practice Mindfulness For Exam Clarity

Meditation and breathing exercises aren’t just for yogis; they’re tools for staying grounded. Dedicate 15 minutes daily to mindfulness practices to calm your racing thoughts. Sharma highlights mindfulness as a proven way to tackle exam anxiety head-on.