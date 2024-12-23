ETV Bharat / health

The Causes Of Vertigo You Probably Didn't Know: From Tinnitus to Brain Tumours

Vertigo is not a disease in itself but a symptom ( Freepik )

Imagine standing still, yet feeling as though the world is spinning around you. This unsettling sensation is vertigo, and is a common symptom that affects millions worldwide. Often misunderstood, vertigo is more than a fleeting dizziness. It can signal deeper neurological issues, some of which demand urgent medical attention. To unravel the complexities of vertigo, we must delve into the neurological mechanisms that govern balance and orientation.

What Is Vertigo?

Vertigo is the sensation of spinning or dizziness, where either you or your surroundings appear to move when they aren’t. Dr. Richa Singh, Consultant Neurologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, told the ETV Bharat Health team, “Vertigo is not a disease in itself but a symptom that can result from disruptions in the vestibular system, which is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation.”

The vestibular system (housed in the inner ear and brain) is a finely tuned network that keeps us upright and balanced. When this system is compromised, whether by inner ear disorders or neurological conditions, vertigo can ensue.

Symptoms Of Vertigo

The hallmark of vertigo is the spinning sensation, but it is often accompanied by other symptoms that can vary in severity:

Nausea or Vomiting: Triggered by the disorienting sensation of spinning.

Balance Problems: Difficulty standing or walking without support.

Headaches: Particularly in cases of migrainous vertigo.

Tinnitus or Hearing Loss: Common in conditions like Meniere’s disease or acoustic neuroma.

Visual Disturbances: Blurred vision or nystagmus (uncontrolled eye movements).

The hallmark of vertigo is the spinning sensation (Freepik)

Neurological Causes of Vertigo

Dr. Singh identifies several neurological conditions that can disrupt the vestibular system and lead to vertigo:

1. Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV)

BPPV occurs when tiny calcium crystals in the inner ear become dislodged and interfere with the fluid dynamics of the semicircular canals. These rogue crystals trigger vertigo during specific head movements.

Key Feature: Sudden vertigo episodes when looking up, lying down, or turning the head.

2. Vestibular Neuritis

This is an inflammation of the vestibular nerve, typically caused by a viral infection.

Key Feature: Sudden, severe vertigo lasting for days, often accompanied by balance issues but without hearing loss.