Medical Experts Say That Eye Checkup For Cataract Is A Must After 60

You’re 62. Retired, maybe. Enjoying life. Reading the newspaper. Watching Netflix with the grandkids. You go out to meet your friends for an evening walk. Life’s good. Except… the headlines are starting to blur. You squint. You clean your glasses (twice). Still blurry. The streetlights suddenly feel like they have a halo. You’re thinking, “Maybe the lighting’s bad today.”

It’s not the lighting. It might be your eyes. More specifically—it might be cataracts. And if you’re over 60, it’s not just a maybe. It’s a high probability. Cataract is that one age-related problem that creeps in silently and makes you believe everything is fine… until it’s not.

So, what exactly is this eye villain?

If you are over 60, do a cataract screening at least once a year (Getty Images)

Cataract is the slow clouding of the lens in your eye. Imagine looking through a fogged-up window. That’s your world with cataracts. You don’t go blind overnight, but you do gradually start missing the small stuff: colours look faded, night driving gets tricky, and Netflix subtitles start becoming a guessing game.

“It’s part of ageing,” says Dr. Nusrat Bukhari, ophthalmologist at Apollo Spectra, Mumbai. “But it’s also something that can be treated very effectively—if caught in time.”

That's your cue. Don’t wait for drama—get screened before things get murky. In the early stages of cataract, you might not even notice any symptoms. Your vision might just feel a little “off.” Or you may actually think it's improving.