Medical Experts Say That Eye Checkup For Cataract Is A Must After 60

You’re 62. Retired, maybe. Enjoying life. Reading the newspaper. Watching Netflix with the grandkids. You go out to meet your friends for an evening walk. Life’s good. Except… the headlines are starting to blur. You squint. You clean your glasses (twice). Still blurry. The streetlights suddenly feel like they have a halo. You’re thinking, “Maybe the lighting’s bad today.”
It’s not the lighting. It might be your eyes. More specifically—it might be cataracts. And if you’re over 60, it’s not just a maybe. It’s a high probability. Cataract is that one age-related problem that creeps in silently and makes you believe everything is fine… until it’s not.
So, what exactly is this eye villain?
Cataract is the slow clouding of the lens in your eye. Imagine looking through a fogged-up window. That’s your world with cataracts. You don’t go blind overnight, but you do gradually start missing the small stuff: colours look faded, night driving gets tricky, and Netflix subtitles start becoming a guessing game.
“It’s part of ageing,” says Dr. Nusrat Bukhari, ophthalmologist at Apollo Spectra, Mumbai. “But it’s also something that can be treated very effectively—if caught in time.”
That's your cue. Don’t wait for drama—get screened before things get murky. In the early stages of cataract, you might not even notice any symptoms. Your vision might just feel a little “off.” Or you may actually think it's improving.
Dr. Sunil Moreker, ophthalmologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, explains this strange turn of events. “Some patients suddenly find that they can read small text without their reading glasses. They’re thrilled, thinking their eyes are becoming younger. But what’s really happening is something called a ‘second sight’ (an optical illusion caused by a nuclear cataract). The lens becomes dense, and it bends the light in such a way that near vision feels clearer just before it all goes downhill.”
He adds that when these cataracts become ‘brown cataracts’ they’re not just annoying, they’re hard to remove even with advanced tools. It’s like letting a pimple turn into Mount Vesuvius and then complaining about the explosion.
Cataract Surgery Is Not Scary
A lot of seniors get squeamish about the word “surgery.” But modern cataract surgery is no longer some epic two-week hospital ordeal. It’s often done in a day, with tiny incisions, minimal pain, and pretty dramatic results.
“Surgery today is quick, safe, and more successful than ever,” says Dr. Bukhari. “Patients often regain their vision within days.” The catch? You have to get screened before things get too complicated. Otherwise, the clouded lens hardens, the risk increases, and you’re looking at a bigger deal. Don’t wear sunglasses just to look cool; your eyes actually need them.
Now that we’ve discussed the drama, let’s talk about some real-world advice. Eye care isn’t just about glasses and laser treatments. It’s about habits. The daily routines you think don’t matter, but totally do.
Here’s a quick checklist from the experts:
- Get your eyes screened annually. Yes, even if you don’t wear specs. Especially if you’re 60+.
- Wear sunglasses when outdoors. They block UV rays that can mess with your eyes long-term.
- Manage lifestyle diseases. Diabetes and high BP are eye villains in disguise.
- Eat for your eyes. Leafy greens, foods rich in vitamin C, and omega-3s are your friends.
- Hydrate like your vision depends on it.
- Report any vision changes immediately. Don’t play the waiting game.
Dr. Bukhari says: “If you notice blurred vision, increased glare, or even slight discomfort in sunlight, talk to your doctor. Don’t wait. Your eyes deserve urgent care.”
Your eyes have done a lot for you. Return the favour. You’ve used your eyes to write exams, watch SRK movies, spot your crush from across the canteen, glare at your children, read bedtime stories, and check WhatsApp forwards. They’ve served you loyally for decades. Now it’s time to give back.
Regular screenings are not just for nerds and neurotics. They’re for anyone who wants to keep enjoying life without the lens turning into a fog machine. If you’re over 60, or know someone who is, don’t treat blurry vision as just another sign of “growing old.” Treat it as a red flag and act on it.
