Russia's FMBA Has Announced Its Colon Cancer Vaccine Is Ready For Use
Published : September 9, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST
Russia’s new cancer vaccine has successfully completed its preclinical trials, showing it is both safe and highly effective, according to Veronika Skvortsova, head of Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA). She made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Skvortsova explained that the research took several years, with the last three focused on essential preclinical studies. Now, the vaccine is ready for use, and they are waiting for official government approval. “The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies,” Skvortsova stated at the forum, states Russian news agency TASS. “The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval.”
The preclinical trials showed the vaccine is safe, even when given multiple times. It was also very effective at reducing tumor size and slowing down how fast tumours grow – by about 60% to 80%, depending on the type of cancer. The studies also showed that the vaccine helped patients live longer.
Clinical Trial Findings
In early Phase 1 trials involving 48 patients with colorectal cancer, Enteromix demonstrated:
- 100% activation of the immune response.
- No severe side effects reported.
- Tumour regression or halted progression in 60–80% of cases.
These results have prompted the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) to fast-track regulatory review, with officials claiming the vaccine is ready for clinical application.
At first, the vaccine will be used to treat colorectal cancer. Researchers are also making good progress in developing similar vaccines for glioblastoma (a type of brain cancer) and certain kinds of melanoma, including ocular melanoma (eye cancer), which are now in advanced stages of development.
What Is Enteromix?
Enteromix is an oncolytic vaccine that utilizes mRNA technology to train the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Unlike traditional vaccines, Enteromix is personalized to each patient's unique tumor profile, allowing for a targeted immune response. The vaccine employs a combination of four non-pathogenic viruses to directly destroy malignant cells and simultaneously activate the patient's antitumor immunity. This approach aims to slow tumour growth and, in some cases, achieve complete destruction of the tumour.
