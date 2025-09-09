ETV Bharat / health

Russia's FMBA Has Announced Its Colon Cancer Vaccine Is Ready For Use

Russia’s new cancer vaccine has successfully completed its preclinical trials, showing it is both safe and highly effective, according to Veronika Skvortsova, head of Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA). She made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Skvortsova explained that the research took several years, with the last three focused on essential preclinical studies. Now, the vaccine is ready for use, and they are waiting for official government approval. “The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies,” Skvortsova stated at the forum, states Russian news agency TASS. “The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval.”

The preclinical trials showed the vaccine is safe, even when given multiple times. It was also very effective at reducing tumor size and slowing down how fast tumours grow – by about 60% to 80%, depending on the type of cancer. The studies also showed that the vaccine helped patients live longer.

Clinical Trial Findings

In early Phase 1 trials involving 48 patients with colorectal cancer, Enteromix demonstrated: