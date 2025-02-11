Cancer Prevention Month 2025: Can Piles And Fissures Lead To Cancer? A Doctor Clears The Air

There’s a certain type of fear that grips people when they hear the word “cancer.” It’s immediate and visceral. Nowhere is this more evident than in the conversations surrounding piles and fissures. These are common conditions, embarrassing to discuss, yet affecting millions worldwide. The problem is that symptoms like rectal bleeding and pain make people immediately assume the worst: cancer.
But is there any real link between piles, fissures and cancer? Or is this yet another case of medical misinformation spreading faster than the truth?
What Are Piles and Fissures?
Piles (also known as hemorrhoids) are swollen veins in the rectum or anus. They can be internal or external, often resulting from increased pressure due to straining, chronic constipation, pregnancy, or prolonged sitting. Symptoms can include itching, discomfort, and rectal bleeding.
Meanwhile, anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus, usually caused by passing hard stools, chronic diarrhoea, or inflammatory conditions. They lead to sharp pain during bowel movements and sometimes bleeding.
Both conditions can cause significant discomfort but are treatable with lifestyle changes, medications, and (in severe cases) surgery. However, because they share some symptoms with colorectal or anal cancer (most notably rectal bleeding), they trigger panic in patients.
Do They Cause Cancer?
According to Dr. Lakin Vira, General Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, the answer is clear: No, piles and fissures do not cause cancer.
“People shouldn’t believe any rumours and instead get all their doubts cleared by a medical expert. People often tend to panic or fret as the symptoms of these conditions (such as rectal bleeding and pain) can sometimes overlap with those of colorectal or anal cancer. If you have piles and fissures, that won’t mean you will get cancer. The expert will be able to make the accurate diagnosis and initiate timely management. So, remember to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis if symptoms persist or worsen,” says Dr. Vira.
The misconception likely arises because colorectal cancer can also present with rectal bleeding, changes in bowel habits, and pain. However, the causes of cancer are fundamentally different from those of piles and fissures. Cancer involves uncontrolled cell growth (often due to genetic mutations and lifestyle factors) whereas piles and fissures are mechanical or inflammatory issues.
Why You Should Pay Attention, Anyway
While piles and fissures themselves don’t cause cancer, ignoring symptoms can be dangerous. Rectal bleeding is not something to take lightly. If bleeding persists or is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel habits or fatigue, a doctor’s visit is non-negotiable. Timely screening, particularly for individuals over 50 or those with a family history of colorectal cancer, can make all the difference in early detection and treatment.
While the fear of cancer may be unfounded, managing and preventing piles and fissures is crucial for overall health and comfort. Here’s what works:
1. Dietary Changes
- Increase fibre intake with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to ensure smooth bowel movements.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
- Avoid processed foods, excessive caffeine, and alcohol, which can contribute to constipation.
2. Lifestyle Modifications
- Avoid prolonged sitting, especially on hard surfaces.
- Engage in regular exercise to keep bowel movements regular and prevent pressure buildup.
- Don’t delay answering nature's call. Ignoring the urge can make stools harder and more difficult to pass.
3. Treatment Options
- Warm sitz baths (a shallow water basin that you sit in) can relieve discomfort and promote healing.
- Over-the-counter topical treatments and pain relievers can provide temporary relief.
- In severe cases, surgical interventions such as rubber band ligation for hemorrhoids or sphincterotomy for chronic fissures may be necessary.
Piles and fissures are common, manageable conditions, and not precursors to cancer. The real danger lies in misinformation and delayed diagnosis. As Dr. Vira says, the key is professional guidance: “Everyone should seek timely attention when it comes to piles or fissures or cancer and improve the quality of life.”
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
