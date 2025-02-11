ETV Bharat / health

Cancer Prevention Month 2025: Can Piles And Fissures Lead To Cancer? A Doctor Clears The Air

There’s a certain type of fear that grips people when they hear the word “cancer.” It’s immediate and visceral. Nowhere is this more evident than in the conversations surrounding piles and fissures. These are common conditions, embarrassing to discuss, yet affecting millions worldwide. The problem is that symptoms like rectal bleeding and pain make people immediately assume the worst: cancer.

But is there any real link between piles, fissures and cancer? Or is this yet another case of medical misinformation spreading faster than the truth?

What Are Piles and Fissures?

Piles (also known as hemorrhoids) are swollen veins in the rectum or anus. They can be internal or external, often resulting from increased pressure due to straining, chronic constipation, pregnancy, or prolonged sitting. Symptoms can include itching, discomfort, and rectal bleeding.

Meanwhile, anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus, usually caused by passing hard stools, chronic diarrhoea, or inflammatory conditions. They lead to sharp pain during bowel movements and sometimes bleeding.

Both conditions can cause significant discomfort but are treatable with lifestyle changes, medications, and (in severe cases) surgery. However, because they share some symptoms with colorectal or anal cancer (most notably rectal bleeding), they trigger panic in patients.

Do They Cause Cancer?

According to Dr. Lakin Vira, General Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, the answer is clear: No, piles and fissures do not cause cancer.

“People shouldn’t believe any rumours and instead get all their doubts cleared by a medical expert. People often tend to panic or fret as the symptoms of these conditions (such as rectal bleeding and pain) can sometimes overlap with those of colorectal or anal cancer. If you have piles and fissures, that won’t mean you will get cancer. The expert will be able to make the accurate diagnosis and initiate timely management. So, remember to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis if symptoms persist or worsen,” says Dr. Vira.