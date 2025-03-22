Every Street Has A Cancer Patient: Endless Sorrow Of Balabhadrapuram Village In Andhra Pradesh

Anaparthi: "I have been suffering from breast cancer for three years. My husband took care of me. Two years ago, he was also diagnosed with cancer. He died months later. A sum of Rs. 4.5 lakh had been spent on his treatment. Our family has been devastated by the cancer pandemic," said Tatapudi Musalamma, a resident of Balabhadrapuram village in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

This is not just one family's tragedy in this hapless village. Almost every street here a similar tragic story. Cancer epidemic has overwhelmed many families, wreaking havoc in a village, which is known for its serenity and lush green fields located in the Bikkavolu mandal of Anaparthi assembly constituency.

In the last two years, the number of people dying has increased rapidly. In this village, which has a population of about 14 thousand, cancer patients can be seen on any street. Some families have more than one cancer patient. Seeking a relief to the affected families, Anaparthi MLA Ramakrishna Reddy raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

After that, a team of Eenadu-ETV-Bharat extensively toured the village on Friday and found that there were tens of cancer patients in the village. They are spending lakhs of rupees the treatment of cancer, due to which many families are facing financial crisis. Financially sound people are going to cities like Hyderabad and Chennai for treatment. Common people are turning to government hospitals and affordable healthcare locally, in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

Concern over spread: The people of Balabhadrapuram are very worried about what is causing the cancer to spread so much. During the visit of 'Eenadu-ETV-Bharat' team to the village, it was found that along with cancer patients, there were more people suffering from liver related diseases. Liver diseases are also common in children.

Three of the babies born two years ago had liver problems and one had to undergo a liver transplant. Locals have blamed air and water pollution for these illnesses. They said the pollution was caused by effluents from nearby factories.

Husband bedridden with brain cancer:

"My husband was a healthy working man. He had a headache at work 8 months ago. The doctors said it was brain cancer. Two surgeries were performed at Kakinada GGH three months ago to remove the water bubbles and tumour. He is now confined to bed. I can't go to work. It has become hard". - Uradaas Chantamma, a villager.

My mother cares for me:

"I am a lorry driver by profession. Three years ago I had a small lump in my throat. Doctors diagnosed it as cancer. A part of the tongue was removed. Milk has been my food for months. I am unable to speak or do anything. If my aged mother is taking care of me, my elder sister is going to work and supporting our family." - Manda Durga Prasad, Cancer Victim.

Mother died within six months of the disease:

"My mother Varalakshmi complained of stomach pain in May last year. After the examination, it was determined that the cancer was in the fourth stage. After 2 months of chemotherapy, I couldn't save my mother. She died shortly after." - Nallamalli Subba Reddy, former MP

Swelling in breast:

"I used to earn my living by working. A year ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Asked to take total 16 Chemotherapies. Till now 11 are completed. I can't feel pain during treatment. So far, Rs. 2 Lakh had been spent". - S. Venkata Lakshmi, a resident.

Three deaths reported by officials: In Balabhadrapuram, the cancer epidemic is on the rise and, more than ten people have died so far. District medical and health officials say three people have died of cancer here in the past three months. In a report sent to the director of the medical and health department on Friday, the DMHO said that 60.56 percent of the house-to-house survey in the village has been completed so far, and 42 suspected cancer cases have been identified and six people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Ananparthi MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said that the cancer death toll in the village as is being stated by the health officials may be inaccurate as they are giving figures based on the cases that have come to the PHCs. "Last year, I went to visit the families of about 15 people who had died of cancer in this village. There might be more cancer deaths which were not diagnosed. The government should identify the root cause of cancer along with providing testing and treatment since a large number of people in the village are suffering from it," said Ramakrishna Reddy, Anaparthi MLA.

It was decided to request Krishnaiah, chairman of the State Pollution Control Board, to order for a study on the water and air pollution in the region. Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Sathya Kumar has instructed the officials to start door-to-door medical check-up, said Ramakrishna Reddy, Anaparthi MLA.