Should Older People Be Screened For Thyroid Dysfunction Routinely? A Complete Guide To Your Elderly's Care

As one ages, body goes through many changes, especially hormonal imbalances leading to thyroid. It plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being of an elderly individual. As people age, the function of thyroid glans, a small butterfly-shaped organ located in the neck, can change. This can lead to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. "It is this ignorance that thyroid dysfunction often goes undiagnosed in the elderly, which leads to serious health issues. Routine thyroid screening in older adults in essential for early detection and management of the condition to avoid long-term complications," says Dr Sunil Choudhary, General Physician, Prakash Hospital in Noida.

What is Thyroid Dysfunction?

The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the neck, which helps to regulate your body's metabolism. It releases hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) but when the gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones (hypothyroidism) or produces too many (hyperthyroidism), it can cause a variety of symptoms. Dr Choudhary says, these disorders often present with subtle or atypical symptoms in older adults, such as fatigue, depression, weight changes, cognitive decline, or cardiovascular issues, which can be mistakenly attributed to normal aging or other chronic illnesses. Although thyroid disease can affect anyone, it occurs more frequently with age, especially in women. Observations indicate that almost one in 10 elderly individuals might have some degree of thyroid dysfunction, frequently without obvious symptoms.

Why Routine Screening?

Daily thyroid screening in the elderly can identify silent or subclinical cases before they develop into more severe medical issues. Subclinical hypothyroidism, with elevated levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) but normal T3 and T4 levels, is especially prevalent among the elderly. If left untreated, it can lead to escalating cholesterol levels, tiredness, depression, or even heart failure in predisposed individuals.

Additionally, since symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive impairment, or weight gain are often attributed to "just aging", "a noninvasive blood test may diagnose thyroid dysfunction as an unsuspected, treatable cause. Early identification makes possible prompt therapy, which may enhance quality of life, mental acuity, and physical function in older people."

On the other hand, whether elderly should undergo thyroid screening is still under debate. For instance, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), does not advocate for universal screening of thyroid function in asymptomatic adults because there is not enough evidence to indicate benefit. Others criticize that in many instances of mild or subclinical thyroid disorder, these conditions may never advance or need treatment, particularly in the very elderly or frail.

"Overdiagnosis may result in unnecessary worry and overtreatment, especially with thyroid hormone replacement. In the elderly, improper dosing may have risks, including an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, osteoporosis, or drug interaction. Thus, one size does not necessarily fit all," clears Dr Choudhary.

What Should You Do?

According to Dr Choudhary, considering the subtleties, a more targeted approach might be most advisable. "Screening on a regular basis might be reserved for older adults with risk factors such as a family or personal history of thyroid disease, autoimmune disease, prior radiation exposure to the neck, or nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, depression, or change in thinking," suggests the physician. Women aged 60 and above and patients with cardiovascular disease can be helped by routine thyroid function tests even if they are asymptomatic. In these instances, screening can assist in safer management and even avert worsening of cardiac or mental status.

Although routine thyroid screening of seniors is not yet a common recommendation, there is strong reasoning in favor of a targeted approach. "The long-term aim is to improve the health of older persons by being aware of and addressing treatable diseases, such as thyroid disorders that can quietly erode the quality of life," recommends Dr Choudhary.