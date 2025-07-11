Can The Wrong Shades Of Sunglasses Accelerate Eye Aging?

Do you know not all sunglasses can protect your eyes from UV rays? Some can accelerate aging by giving you a false sense of security. Not opting for good UV protection and quality lenses, can expose your eyes to even more harm than you think. Sunglasses, a type of eyewear that are designed and meant to protect our eyes from bright sunlight and harmful UV rays.

They usually have dark lenses that help to filter out excessive light and protect the eyes from potential damage, especially from prolonged sun exposure. It is also a fashion accessory to elevate the look. But beyond style, quality sunglasses protect your eyes against ultraviolet rays related eye diseases like cataracts, macular degeneration, and other cancerous and non-cancerous lesions in the surrounding skin.

How to choose right sunglasses?

For outdoor activities such as driving, boating, or other adventure activities, Dr Ramakrishnan says, polarised glasses are recommended. These glasses are made to control glare and protect from IV reflections which are intense outdoor.

"It helps provide vision clarity and comfort particularly in bright conditions. Most polarised glasses come with UV blocking properties that reduce the risk of eye damage. It also minimises eye strain which is caused by prolonged sun exposure. Polaroid glasses are highly recommended when going for water related activities," suggests the Ophthalmologist.

To control glare and reflection, Dr Ramakrishnan suggests Anti reflection (AR) coating on the glasses. This contains a thin multi layered coating in our glasses which helps to minimise discomfort caused by prolonged screen time and artificial lights. Certain AR coatings have UV block properties that shield our eyes from harmful rays. "For people who feel shy wearing dark sunglasses can also opt for transition glasses which are equally effective," he says.

Sunglasses as well as clear lenses effectively help in reducing transmittance of UV radiation. These glasses automatically adjust their tint based on light exposure and provide 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays. These reduce the risk of eye damage. These glasses, Dr Ramakrishnan says, are convenient to wear as it does the job of a prescription glass and sunglasses.

How does a wrong sunglass accelerate aging?

The skin around our eyes is 10 times thinner than the rest of the facial skin. UV rays break down the skin's collagen and elastin. "When going out in bright daylight with dark tinted sunglasses but with poor UV rays protection, the eyes perceive darkness and its pupils dilate. This allows more UV light to enter the eye. Proteins in your eye lens get denatured because of UV rays accelerating cataract formation," explains the Ophthalmologist.