Lunar Phase Might Influence Menstrual Cycles Of Women

Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
For centuries, across cultures and continents, people have looked to the sky and found meaning in the mirrnred cycles of the Moon and menstruation. There's ancient and intimate connection, which is etched in woven through myth, medicine, and ritual. From the sacred "moon time" of indigenous traditions to Ayurvedic teachings and the lunar goddesses of Hindu mythology, the menstrual cycle has often been seen as something to conceal, but as something to honour.
Though, modern science may question the literal synchronisation between menstruation and the Moon, the spiritual and cultural resonance remains powerful.
How Moon affects Menstrual Cycles
The Moon follows three cycles that influence both the intensity of moonlight and gravitational forces on Earth. These include the luminance cycle, the perigee-apogee cycle, and the lunar standstill cycle. The most familiar of these is the luminance cycle, which repeats approximately every 29.5 days as the Moon moves through its two syzygies, aligning with the Earth and Sun during the new and full moon phases.
This repeating pattern has long fascinated humanity, particularly in relation to the human body. For centuries, people have speculated about a potential link between the Moon’s phases and the menstrual cycle. Popular belief, folklore, and literature often suggest a synchronicity between the two, rooted in their shared duration that is, the average menstrual cycle is roughly 29 days, closely mirroring the lunar cycle. Therefore, people have connected this. As the moon governs the tides, it seemed plausible that it might also influence the "internal tides" of the human body. Although, scientific researches have refuted a direct link, the idea still persists.
The term 'menstruation' comes from Latin and Greek words, mensis and mene, which mean month and moon. Before calendars and digital tracking, the moon was a source of timekeeping, and its cycle was considered as a guide for monitoring menstrual rhythms. Historically, woman's body was shaped by ancient medical beliefs. Greek physicians liek Hippocrates and philosophers like Plato considered womb as a mysterious and unstab;e organ. It was also believed that womb wanders within the body, which causes emotional disturbances. This theory gave a rise to hysteria.
The connection between the moon and menstruation is also acknowledged by the Green philosopher Aristotle in 4th century. He had written: "The menses tend to occur naturally during the waning moon. For this time of the month is colder and more humid because of the wasting and disappearance of the Moon.”
What Does Science Indicate
One of the earliest individuals to propose relationship between menstruation and the lunar phases was Charles Darwin. He noted how the duration of menstrual cycles seemed to correlate with lunar cycles. Since then, various studies have been done to determine the same. A study in 1986 claimed that there was indeed a correlation after examining 826 women. Another study in 1977 indicated that women who started their periods during the new moon had higher chances of conception. A 2013 analysis of 74 women over a full year noted, "no evidence of synchrony". The recent study in 2021 suggested that human menstrual cycles might have once been aligned with the lunar cycle, but that this connection has been disrupted by artificial lighting and contemporary living.
Rooted in tradition
Scientists continue to explore the possibility of a biological connection. But many spiritual traditions have long believed in a more symbolic relationship. Across the world, menstruation is seen not just as biological process but as sacred cycle that mirrors the rhythms of the moon. Ayurveda and Hindu tradition view menstruation as closely tied to the Moon's cycles. According to Ayurveda, menstrual blood is influenced by Chandra, which governs bodily fluids and emotional balance. It is believed that women experience better health when their cycles align with lunar phases, and menstruation is seen as a natural cleansing process. Additionally, the moon symbolises feminine energy and cyclical change. Ancient text Vasishtha Samhita describes women as embodying lunar qualities, which each phase of the moon reflecting different stages of the menstrual cycle.
While there's no scientific evidence of relationship between lunar phases and menstruation, the belief has made its place across cultures and generations. It is not a myth but a meaningful way to honour the body's natural cycles.
