For centuries, across cultures and continents, people have looked to the sky and found meaning in the mirrnred cycles of the Moon and menstruation. There's ancient and intimate connection, which is etched in woven through myth, medicine, and ritual. From the sacred "moon time" of indigenous traditions to Ayurvedic teachings and the lunar goddesses of Hindu mythology, the menstrual cycle has often been seen as something to conceal, but as something to honour.

Though, modern science may question the literal synchronisation between menstruation and the Moon, the spiritual and cultural resonance remains powerful.

How Moon affects Menstrual Cycles

The Moon follows three cycles that influence both the intensity of moonlight and gravitational forces on Earth. These include the luminance cycle, the perigee-apogee cycle, and the lunar standstill cycle. The most familiar of these is the luminance cycle, which repeats approximately every 29.5 days as the Moon moves through its two syzygies, aligning with the Earth and Sun during the new and full moon phases.

This repeating pattern has long fascinated humanity, particularly in relation to the human body. For centuries, people have speculated about a potential link between the Moon’s phases and the menstrual cycle. Popular belief, folklore, and literature often suggest a synchronicity between the two, rooted in their shared duration that is, the average menstrual cycle is roughly 29 days, closely mirroring the lunar cycle. Therefore, people have connected this. As the moon governs the tides, it seemed plausible that it might also influence the "internal tides" of the human body. Although, scientific researches have refuted a direct link, the idea still persists.

The term 'menstruation' comes from Latin and Greek words, mensis and mene, which mean month and moon. Before calendars and digital tracking, the moon was a source of timekeeping, and its cycle was considered as a guide for monitoring menstrual rhythms. Historically, woman's body was shaped by ancient medical beliefs. Greek physicians liek Hippocrates and philosophers like Plato considered womb as a mysterious and unstab;e organ. It was also believed that womb wanders within the body, which causes emotional disturbances. This theory gave a rise to hysteria.