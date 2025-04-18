Supplements are becoming a growing concern for liver health because of overuse, over-regulation and stacking without guidance. All supplements that claim to be natural, don't mean that they are safe. Dr. Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Senior Consultant, Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant & HPB Surgery, MGM Healthcare in Chennai says that any plant-based supplements sold over the counter may not be gentle on your liver. Some herbs like green tea extract in high doses, kava or camphor are hepatotoxic, which can eventually affect the liver.

Additionally, a lot of Ayurvedic supplements called Siddha supplements and gym supplements have heavy metals like arsenic and antimony. A lot of these are stacked with steroids and toxins for the liver. "These supplements can damage liver cells, especially with long-term use or in high doses. The liver must process these supplements just like it does with medications. But when you take too many supplements especially when you don't know how they interact with your liver, it can clog up the detox pathways and liver function," explains Dr Srinivasan.

To explain further, Dr Srinivasan says many of these supplements have hidden ingredients and contaminants. "They are specially packed with undisclosed substances; and heavy metals and they are not third-party tested. Another important problem is normal supplements which we see as harmless, we do it in mega doses and over a long time. If you take very high doses of vitamin E, D, E or AK or minerals, they can accumulate in your liver and cause liver strain," warns the doctor.

How Do Supplements Affect Your Liver?

It is often observed that people self-prescribe and take medications or supplements regularly for a prolonged period without any supervision. The supplements aren't always well regulated, there is no strict safety testing requirement, and they often reach the shelves of the market without any due regulation. "These are the primary reasons these supplements are a major cause for health concern, especially liver concern," insists Dr Srinivasan.

He says that when one continues to take supplements without any supervision, the liver can go into cirrhosis, which can cause abdominal discomfort. One can also have reduced production of clotting factors, and it can have unexplained bruising, bleeding during brushing, or nosebleeds. "In advanced cases, one can have abdominal fluid accumulation resulting in tummy enlargement or leg swelling caused by the pedal oedema. You must watch out for hormonal imbalances like irregular periods and moods in females," suggests the doctor.

Does External Detoxing Help the Liver?

Detox drinks may be beneficial to remove toxins from the liver. However, the liver's original function itself is to detox. The liver is responsible for processing everything that enters your body, from the food you eat to the air you breathe, and the medications or supplements you take. "It filters your blood, breaks down the toxins, metabolises drugs and converts excess nutrients into usable or storable forms. The liver detoxifies all the supplements, drugs and toxins in two phases. Initially, it activates the toxins to make them more reactive, then by the process of conjugation, it neutralises and prepares them for elimination," explains Dr Srinivasan.

Further, when you stack too many substances, the liver can get overwhelmed because often these detox pathways get backed up and stacked together, which the liver cannot handle. "The beneficial nutrient stores get drained, and the toxins linger longer, silently stressing your system and ultimately damaging your liver. Support your liver, don't stress it, skip the fats, just don't ask your liver to fight it alone," suggests the doctor.

Symptoms That Your Liver Is Not Healthy

Some of the symptoms are common when supplements are consumed in excess and the liver has already been affected. Some of the common signs are:

Persistent fatigue after these supplements, especially feeling unusually tired or weak, even after adequate risk is a warning sign.

Digestive issues like bloating, nausea, indigestion, or unexplained changes in bowel habits.

In more advanced cases, you can have itchy skin and rashes, and you can also have dark urine or pale stools. Bowel flow issues, pale stools, and dark urine.

Yellow skin and the eyes are the signs of jaundice. It's often a late sign and indicates the blue ribbon has built up in your body and the liver has major dysfunction.

What Can Help Detox and Protect Your Liver